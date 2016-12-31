UFC 207 Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes – live stream, how to watch, start time, date, full card

Ronda Rousey will make her return to the UFC when she goes up against Amanda Nunes on New Year’s Eve, December 31, with the maincard fights at the UFC 207 event starting from approximately 2pm (AEDT).

However, the Rousey versus Nunes fight is the last fight on the card, and as such will likely start around 4pm AEDT. That time may change a bit depending on how long the previous fights go for.

If you are looking to watch the fight, you’re in the right place – we have all the details on how to view it right here.

The only legitimate way to watch the main card is to do so via pay-per-view. In Australia, there are only two ways to do this.

The first is to purchase the pay-per-view through Main Event, where it is priced at $49.95.

However, if you don’t have a Foxtel or Optus connection through which to use Main Event, UFCTV works with a larger range of devices and should have you covered, at the higher price of $59.99.

Pay-per-view is the only way to watch the main card fights, but the preliminary fights will be televised on Fox Sports.

Rousey hasn’t fought since November of last year when she sensationally lost to Holly Holm in Melbourne, bringing to an end a winning streak of 12 consecutive matches, many of which were dominant wins measured in seconds rather than minutes.

Full card

UFC women’s bantamweight championship bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

UFC bantamweight championship bout: Dominick Cruz (c) vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bantamweight bout: TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Welterweight bout: Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine

Catchweight bout (129.5 lbs): Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg

Catchweight (173.5 lbs) bout: Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny

Welterweight bout: Mike Pyle vs. Alex Garcia

Middleweight bout: Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Marvin Vettori

Welterweight bout: Brandon Thatch vs. Niko Price Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means