Why wasn’t Starc the man of the match at the MCG?

With all due respect to Australian skipper Steve Smith’s superb and unbeaten 165 to win the man-of-the-match award at the MCG, it was Mitchell Starc who made an improbable victory a reality on the final day.

It began with a 154-run partnership between the two in just 29 overs, with Starc the dominant partner. The left-hander hit 84 in an innings that included an explosive seven sixes – a record at the MCG, beating Andrew Symonds’ six.

That enabled Smith to declare at 9-624 – another MCG record – beating the previous record by 20 runs.

Pakistan had declared at 9-443 on the second day, and on Friday, they started their second dig 181 runs in arrears with just over two sessions to survive.

It was Starc’s turn with the ball.

The big bloke had experienced an ordinary first dig with 1-125 off 31 overs.

But cometh the hour, cometh the man.

With time running out, Starc finished the second innings with 4-36 off 15.2 overs which included 72 dot balls, and just two boundaries.

Surely these are man-of-the-match stats with both bat and ball.

Special mention must be made of offspinner Nathan Lyon, who had been universally regarded as soon to be dropped for the Test at the SCG next week.

On Friday, Lyon probably saved his bacon, with a ten-over stint up to tea that netted 3-21, including 46 dot balls and just one boundary.

It was easily his best performance of the summer.

He bowled at around 85 clicks, there was a loop in his delivery that’s been missing, and he was far more dangerous.

In fact, he set up Australia’s momentum.

Why he didn’t bowl for 11 overs after tea only Steve Smith can answer. It didn’t make any sense.

The delay was costly to Lyon.

He only bowled four extra overs – taking 0-12 with two boundaries – but he never looked like breaking through.

However, he did enough to hold his place for the SCG, which is spin friendly.

More importantly, the win at the MCG proves this Australian team is gathering momentum.

Earlier this year, Sri Lanka whitewashed the Australians by 106 runs at Pallekele, 229 at Galle, and 163 at Colombo.

South Africa beat the Australians by 177 runs at the WACA, and by an innings and 80 at Bellerive before the national selectors went for youth.

The new-look side defeated South Africa by seven wickets at Adelaide, and has beaten Pakistan by 39 runs at the Gabba, and by an innings and 18 runs at the MCG.

Three wins on the trot after five heavy losses has been an extraordinary turnaround.

Making it four on the trot at the SCG would be an ideal way to kick-start 2017, leading into the four-Test series in India during February-March which will be the acid test.