Winger Watson set for England rugby recall

Paul Gallen wants to take on SBW in the ring

Winger Anthony Watson is set to resume his international rugby career when England name a squad for next week’s training camp in Brighton.

The Bath speedster missed the entire autumn series due to a fractured jaw sustained when Eddie Jones’ men last met on the south coast in October, but is poised to make his comeback off the bench in the English Premiership against Exeter on New Year’s Eve.

Also injured during the controversial training camp in Brighton was Jack Nowell.

The Chiefs three-quarter is now three matches into his return from a thigh problem and will be reunited alongside Watson among the 33 players announced on Saturday.

Their return to fitness and the presence of Jonny May means there will be no place in that group for Semesa Rokoduguni, while Marland Yarde’s place is also under threat if Jones opts to pick only three wingers knowing that Elliot Daly is a genuine option in the position.

England will name two groups, the 45-strong elite player squad required by their agreement with the Aviva Premiership clubs and the smaller party that will give the clearest indication of Jones’ thinking for the Six Nations.

The back-row options continue to ebb and flow with No.8 Billy Vunipola almost certain to miss the entire championship with a knee problem while James Haskell closes in on his return from foot surgery.

Haskell could be ready for the opening match of England’s Grand Slam defence against France on February 4, but loosehead prop Mako Vunipola faces an uncertain short-term future as he battles a knee problem.

Maro Itoje is also available after missing the victories over South Africa, Fiji, Argentina and Australia with a hand problem.

Dylan Hartley will continue as captain, with Jones having already indicated he will not strip the hooker of the leadership duties following his red card for striking while playing for Northampton.