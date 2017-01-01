Australia vs Spain doubles: Hopman Cup tennis live scores, blog

Can Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova get their title defence off to a good start when they take on Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and Lara Arruabarrena? Join The Roar from 8:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

Kyrgios and Gavrilova took the win in last year’s Hopman Cup, and for Gavrilova in particular it turned out to be a breakout tournament as she went on to win through to the fourth round at the Australian Open, her best performance at a Grand Slam event to date.

The pair will be keen not only to defend their title and possibly become the first pairing ever to successfully go back-to-back at the Hopman Cup, but also to build a solid string of form as a launching pad for hopefully more success at the Australian Open.

To do that, they’ll need to get past Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and Lara Arruabarrena. This doubles match will decide the match-up between the two nations, and will be played under ‘Fast 4’ rules.

The match comes after the two nations split the honours in the first two legs of this match-up, forcing the need for a deciding doubles game.

Kyrgios was in dominant form in his match against Feliciano Lopez and able to do away with him fairly easily, winning the match 6-3, 6-4 in strong form.

However, Daria Gavrilova wasn’t able to hold up her end of the bargain against Lara Arruabarrena, pushing her in the first set (5-7) before falling away completely in the second (1-6).

Only one of these two nations can now progress, so who is it going to be?

Prediction

Australia should finish off this meeting with a win and move on into the second round – Kyrgios’ quality form should get them over the line.

