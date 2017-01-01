BBL06: The holiday block wrap

Happy New Year! Now we’re into the serious stuff, where after the mere detail of no Big Bash on Christmas Day, we’re now in the middle of a 19-games-in-18-days stretch.

So buckle up, and pace yourself through this little Bash-fest, and on the off chance you’ve let a game or two slip – particularly last night – here’s the wrap-up from Games 6 to 11.

Monday: Hobart Hurricanes 4/188 lost to Melbourne Stars 3/191 at Bellerive Oval

Christmas Day BBL is inevitable according to CA boss James Sutherland, but it wasn’t this year and may not be next year, either. And ‘Boxing Day BBL’ is great, but it just doesn’t quite have the same pulling power does it? But he we were greeted by the sight of Hobartians enjoying a balmy Boxing Day evening at Bellerive – rugged up to the hilt!

After Ben Hilfenhaus rocked his old team on his old home ground with his first couple of balls, Tim Paine (91) and George Bailey (74*) steadied the ship in style, adding 145 for the fourth wicket at a tick over 10-an-over. It meant that the Hurricanes finished with a total that, on the three occasions 188 or more was posted in BBL05, was never chased down.

But the Stars had a major ace up their sleeve, a player as revered as he is misunderstood. A player seemingly on the outer in Victoria, and his national career rapidly consigned to simple memories. And this would be the game in which he reminded us all of his talents; a match-winning innings that, years from now, will have every cricket fan in Australia remembering where they were when Rob Quiney made 75…

Stat of the match: Paine’s 91 – his highest BBL score – was exactly the kind of innings that has everyone wondering why he’s lost his spot for Tasmania, and why he isn’t standing on the patch of turf currently occupied by Matthew Wade. Yet for someone who has spent a large chunk of his T20 career opening, is only ten fifties in 60 innings part of his problem?

Unanswerable question: Everyone loves the Hilf, but has there been a worse BBL hat-trick ball than Hilfenhaus’ attempt in the second over of the Hobart innings? A no-ball full-toss a foot outside off stump is about as bad as it gets!

Tuesday: Perth Scorchers 8/130 lost to Sydney Sixers 4/132 at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Regular wickets were the key for the Sixers, in restricting the Scorchers to the lowest total of the competition to date, and the lowest completed innings with wickets in hand since the Thunder kept Adelaide to 9/117. Perth lost wickets in the fourth, fifth, ninth, twelfth, thirteenth, fourteenth, sixteenth, and 17th overs, and thus never had a partnership to build around.

In reply, the Sixers had partnerships of 35 for the first wicket, 38 for the third, and 25 for the fourth, as Sam Billings, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, and Johan Botha all made very useful contributions in chasing the dangerously low total.

AJ Tye threatened to break into overly long Sixers’ tail, taking 3/15 from his four overs, but he was literally a lone hand on the bowling front for the Scorchers.

Stat of the match: Perth hit just 13 fours and one six in their innings, and only 4 fours in the last ten overs. From the start of the eleventh over, they managed just 5/55 in crawling to 130.

Unanswerable question: Why is Botha, the former South Africa limited overs captain and now a naturalised Australian being seriously spoken of as an Australian spin-bowling allrounder option?

His bowling record is decent, and though his batting was fine in this game, it just isn’t that spectacular overall. And at just a few months shy of a 35th birthday, there must be half a dozen better options getting around in the BBL this summer.

Wednesday: Sydney Thunder 7/157 lost to Brisbane Heat 7/160 at the Sydney Showground

OK, now this is getting concerning. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in thinking the Thunder should still be good enough to make the semis this season – even if they might not defend their BBL05 title – but after three straight losses, their season is nearly done.

Sent in, green-Sydney managed to post a defendable total after being 2/13 from the first 23 balls. Ben Rohrer and Chris Green pushed their total out maybe twenty higher than it could’ve been, after four of the seven wickets lost were single figure scores.

And then the Thunder couldn’t catch a cold. Wicket-keeper Jake Doran got himself all tangled up, Andre Russell dropped one over the boundary, and then to finish, Shane Watson dropped an absolute soda at cover that had more than a few people suggesting that if the same thing was happening in a game on the subcontinent, we’d all be screaming ‘FIX’!

Also, Chris Lynn happened: 84 from 48 balls, with 10 fours and 3 sixes – six of the boundaries coming in the last three overs.

Unanswerable question: Is Andre Russell’s over-publicised, under-performing black bat really worth the hassle? How many more failures before the standard raw timber-coloured bat returns?

Thursday: Melbourne Renegades 8/148 lost to Perth Scorchers 6/152 at Docklands, Melbourne

After sending red-Melbourne in, the Scorchers had crucially removed Renegades skipper Aaron Finch before he got going. Cameron White and Callum Ferguson added 50 for the fourth wicket, but then went within nine balls of each other. Ashton Turner’s 2/25 was the pick, conceding just four runs in each of the 14th and 16th overs as the Renegades tried desperately to claw as many runs as they could find.

Perth lost Shaun Marsh early in the chase, but handy partnerships from Michael Klinger and Ian Bell, and then Klinger and Mitchell Marsh put the victory target well in sight. But then the rot set in with Klinger’s wicket, and the Scorchers for a minute looked like they were finding new ways to get out.

A nasty Dwayne Bravo hamstring injury meant Finch bowled the last over himself, and that was going well until he bowled the last ball; a waist-high ‘fully’ to Ashton Agar, with only three to win. The ball didn’t touch the ground until it crashed into Row G.

Stat of the match: Perth lost 4/11 at the end, and 3/4 in five balls before Agar finally got the boundary away they needed to win.

Friday: Hobart Hurricanes 9/173 lost to Brisbane Heat 3/174 at the ‘Gabba, Brisbane

Losing a wicket every two overs, and being 3/42 and 4/62 suggests the Hurricanes should’ve struggled to make a score in Brisbane, yet somehow, they posted 173. Seven guys made double figures, yet only two of them – Dan Christian and Jonathan Wells – went past 20. It was the score that really shouldn’t have been, but it also says a little bit about the Heat’s bowling attack, and their lack of real penetration.

But that was nothing compared to Hobart’s. The only penetrating the Hurricanes’ bowling did was to the ‘Gabba roof, as Chris Lynn went all Chris Lynn again. Just another lazy 84*, off 50 rocks this time, and consigning Brendon McCullum’s 35-ball 72 to support act status.

Crazy hitting – with the possible exception of Chris Gayle, and I’m not sure he fires as often, I don’t think there’s a more consistently destructive ball-smasher in world cricket than Lynn.

Oh, and remember how I didn’t hold much hope for the Heat in the competition preview? They now lead the comp, unbeaten after three games.

Stat of the match: He hit seven more in this game, and Lynn now sits 30 sixes clear of Chris Gayle at the top of the BBL Most Sixes Ever list. Gayle has 51 from 22 innings and won’t be adding to that anytime soon; Lynn now has 81 from 41 digs.

Unanswerable question: Why did Tim Paine hold Stuart Broad back? Hobart’s no.1 strike bowler sent down the second and fourth overs, but didn’t come back on until the 12th, when the Heat needed just 50 to win. Strange.

Saturday: Adelaide Strikers 9/152 beat Sydney Sixers 104 at the Adelaide Oval

Of all the BBL ‘traditions’ – and it’s only been in place since BBL03 – New Year’s Eve at the Adelaide Oval is my favourite. The crowd is into it, the contest has been great each time, and it’s clearly become a ‘thing’. Back in the day, Adelaide used to have Australia Day; they still do, kind of, but now New Year’s Eve is their day on the cricket calendar.

This year it was all going to be about Travis Head and whether he could repeat last year’s heroics. Given he brought his second fifty up last summer in 13 balls, the answer was almost certainly going to be ‘no’. And he didn’t; no-one did for Adelaide really, and they did pretty well to make 152, considering Sean Abbott’s outstanding spell (see below).

“We just need a bit of luck,” ageless Strikers skipper Brad Hodge told the Channel Ten commentators after a Moises Henriques top edge eluded Jake Lehmann running in from deep square leg. It was an interesting comment, considering the Sixers were already 3/41 at the time. Regardless, four balls later, Brad Haddin trod on his stumps mid pull-shot, the fourth wicket of a 5/12 top order collapse. How much more luck did you need, Hodgey?

Well, 5/12 wasn’t the end of it, as the Sixers fell in a massive heap again to lose 3/5 at the end of the innings. Only three Sixers managed double figures – and Nic Maddinson wasn’t one of them, as if his New Year wasn’t bad enough. West Ends all round in Adelaide for the fireworks, then.

Stat of the match: Abbott copped it in Adelaide on NYE last year, but it’s fair to say he’s bounced back well. His 5/16 from four overs is the second-best bowling figures in BBL history, trailing only Lasith Malinga’s 6/7 against the Scorchers in Perth in BBL02. And he bowled two wides!

Bonus stat: Adelaide were the only team in this block of games to win batting first.

BBL06 table after Game 11

HEAT 6, SCORCHERS 4, SIXERS 4, STARS 2; Renegades 2, Hurricanes 2, Strikers 2, Thunder 0.

Next block of games

Sunday – Melbourne derby, MCG

Sunday – Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder; the WACA, Perth

Monday – Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers; Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Tuesday – Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers; the ‘Gabba, Brisbane

Wednesday – Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars, Sydney Showground