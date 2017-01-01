Handscomb’s handsome Test average

In five Test digs, he uncannily averages precisely double his first-class average over 107 innings, yet Australian batting discovery Peter Handscomb’s appetite for runs remains insatiable.

With a ton and two-half centuries to his name, Handscomb will take an average of 83 into the third Test against Pakistan starting at the SCG on Tuesday.

That’s double – to the decimal point – his 41.5 first-class average over some 65 matches and six seasons of Sheffield Shield cricket for Victoria.

But as he prepares to return to the scene of his life-changing 215, Handscomb is intent on keeping his eye on the ball to ensure he remains a permanent fixture in Steve Smith’s new-era Test XI.

While content about his dream start to international cricket, Handscomb craves more.

“As a batter, you’re never satisfied no matter how many runs you make,” he said on Sunday.

“If you asked Davey Warner or ‘Smudge’ (Smith) the same thing, they’ll want more runs as well.

“Obviously, I’m very happy and very proud to be out here wearing the Baggy Green and I’ll keep trying to make as many runs as I can.”

Because he knows if he doesn’t, the axe will fall.

“I don’t think you can ever feel established,” Handscomb said.

“As soon as you start getting that little bit complacent in your own game, then that’s when you start to find yourself in a little bit of a form slump.

“So you’ve just got to go out and keep doing your job.”

It was at the SCG in November that Handscomb answered the selectors’ call and made his maiden first-class double-century – 215 against NSW – to earn a Test debut amid one of the greatest top-order shake-ups in Australian Test cricket history.

“Obviously this ground is pretty amazing and I was lucky enough to enjoy a few runs out there last time I played here,” Handscomb said.

“So I’m looking forward to getting back out there and hopefully emulating something similar, which would be awesome.”