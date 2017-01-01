Liverpool edge City for win at Anfield

Bosnich on the Nix again: 'They're kidding themselves'

A thundering header from Dutchman Georginio Wijnaldum gave Liverpool a 1-0 win over northwest rivals Manchester City in the English Premier League.

Wijnaldum leapt above City defender Aleksandar Kolarov to meet a pinpoint Adam Lallana cross and give Liverpool the advantage in the eighth minute on Saturday.

The result moved second-placed Liverpool four points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s team and keeps them six points behind leaders Chelsea who beat Stoke City 4-1 earlier.

Juergen Klopp’s team looked the sharper and more confident side throughout, although they did have to cope with spells of pressure from City after the break.

The game however failed to live up to expectations, with few chances created.

Klopp wasn’t entirely thrilled with the performance.

“We were not cool enough in possession the whole night but they couldn’t create real chances because we defended really well,” Klopp said.

James Milner, who was one of Liverpool’s best, admitted it wasn’t a great match but was delighted to bank the three points.

“It was a tough game. They’re a top, top team,” said Milner, a former City player.

“It was just about the result. Arguably it’s one of the worst performances for how we want to play. But it was a gutsy performance.

“It’s a massive victory. There’s a long way to go but it’s pleasing to be up there at Christmas.”