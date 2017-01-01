Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Happy New Year and what better way to ring in 2017 than with a double dose of the Big Bash! In the first match of the double header bragging rights are up for grabs as the Melbourne Stars host the Melbourne Renegades in an all-Victorian showdown. Join The Roar for live scores from 6:10pm (AEDT).

After smashing crowd numbers with 80,883 fans flocking to last years’ fixture, organisers are hopeful that the record books will once again be rewritten for the Melbourne Derby.

With attendance figures usually only reserved for AFL Finals and the opening day of the Boxing Day test, the old cliché that tonight’s match is about more than just two points holds true for both teams.

The Stars enter the contest as the only team in the competition to have not played multiple matches, dismantling the Hobart Hurricanes in their only match to date.

In a commanding batting performance, the Stars top order made a strong score of 188 look pedestrian winning by 7 wickets with two and a half overs to spare.

Glenn ‘The Big Show’ Maxwell spearheaded the Stars victory showcasing his immense talent, having an impact in all three facets of the game.

With the dismissal of Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, elite fielding and an imposing half century at a strike rate of 200, Maxwell proved that at his best he is the most valuable player in the completion.

Rob Quiney was equally imperious opening the innings.

In a Man of the Match performance Quiney bludgeoned 75 from just 43 balls, with 50 of his runs coming in the form of fours and sixes.

However, the Stars will be without the former Australian batsman who will miss the New Year clash due to a tight hamstring. In his place will come English maestro Kevin Pietersen, proving that depth is no issue for the stacked Stars.

The Renegades have their own injury woes with star import Dwayne Bravo ruled out for the rest of the tournament after scans revealed the West Indian will require surgery on his hamstring.

Bustling paceman Trent Lawford has been called into the Renegades 13-man squad as replacement.

Bravo injured his hamstring whilst diving to save a boundary in the Renegades heartbreaking loss to the Scorchers. Captain Aaron Finch was very nearly the hero of the match, almost bowling his team to victory until Ashton Agar – who was recently recalled back into the Australian Test squad – smashed a last ball six.

In a blow to both their batting and bowling depth the Renegades will need the experienced but underperforming duo of Cameron White and Nathan Rimmington to pick up the slack.

Prediction

With Bravo out for the rest of the tournament and the with the health of James Pattinson always questionable, the Renegades are without two of their best players against one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Even without Quiney at the top of the order, the inclusion of KP ensures the Stars are still chock full of talent.



Stars to win comfortably.