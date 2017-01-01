Nick Kyrgios vs Feliciano Lopez: Hopman Cup tennis live scores, blog

Can Nick Kyrgios and Daria Gavrilova get their title defence off to a good start when they take on Spain’s Feliciano Lopez and Lara Arruabarrena? Join The Roar from 8:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage.

Nick Kyrgios is set to make a storm in 2017 after a sour end to 2016.

The Australian bad boy currently sits at 13th on the ATP tour and is looking at claiming a spot inside the top 10.

Kyrgios hasn’t taken to the court since winning at Tokyo and reaching the second round of Shanghai last year.

The 21-year-old could make history as he and Gavrilova hope to become the first pair to successfully defend a Hopman Cup title.

Another crown at Perth will give Kyrgios the appropriate leg-up ahead of what shapes as his biggest year so far on the ATP Tour as he attempts to have his best grand slam yet on home soil by reaching the semi-finals or even better becoming the first Australian to win at Melbourne Park since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

Lopez, on the other hand, sits at 28th on the tour and will be hoping he can finally claim a grand slam title after 60 attempts previously.

A good start to the summer against the likes of Kyrgios and Jack Sock will give him the perfect springboard to make a splash in what may well prove to be his last ever Australian Open.

If Lopez is to give Spain a shot at the Hopman Cup title, he will need to push Kyrgios to the net and use his strong service game to his advantage. His backhand slices will be crucial in shutting down one of tennis’ next big things.

Kyrgios and Lopez have met three times with the Spaniard winning two matches. Their most recent encounter saw Kyrgios triumph in four sets at Wimbledon 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4.

They have only had one meeting on hard court with Lopez winning in the semifinals at Kuala Lumpur 7-6, 7-6.

Prediction

Feliciano Lopez will put up a fight, however, Nick Kyrgios will show his skill and give Australia an early win.

Kyrgios in three sets.

Join The Roar from 8:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage of the match, and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.