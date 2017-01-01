Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

Happy New Year and what better way to ring in 2017 than with a double dose of the Big Bash! In the second match of the double-header the Sydney Thunder head west to the Furnace to face the red hot Perth Scorchers. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 9:15pm AEDT.

The Sydney Thunder shocked the competition last year climbing from seventh spot to claim a maiden Big Bash title. In seasons prior the Thunder ended the first three tournaments on the bottom of the table.

Unfortunately for Thunder fans, it seems like the team has slipped back into its old ways losing their first three matches of the tournament.

Worryingly for Sydney, in five previous iterations of the Big Bash no team that has started 0-3 has ever made the final four, putting their championship defence under serious threat.

After two lacklustre performances to open the season the Thunder were much improved in their last match against the Brisbane Heat.

But dreadful fielding in the death which saw three dropped catches let the Heat escape with a victory.

However, all hope is not lost for the Thunder as they try to navigate the difficult task of beating the Perth Scorchers on their home ground.

The return of skipper Shane Watson has bolstered the batting and bowling depth of the Sydney team and whilst he was far from his best in his comeback, the all-rounder is still a formidable T20 player.

Consistent play from tearaway quick Pat Cummins and the development of spinning all-rounder Chris Green will also give hope to the Thunder that their first win is not too far away.

Meanwhile unlike the champs, the Perth Scorchers are flying high after a last-ball victory against the Melbourne Renegades extended their unbeaten streak to six wins against the Victorian side.

Set up by a brilliant knock from arguably the most underrated batsman in the Big Bash, Michael Klinger took his team to the precipice of victory before a spectacular middle order collapse nearly gifted Melbourne the unlikeliest of wins.

The Scorchers will be without last-ball hero Ashton Agar after he was recalled to the Australian squad for the third test against Pakistan. All-rounder Hilton Cartwright will also be unavailable for selection after being named in the Test squad, although he did not play in the previous match.

Fellow Australian hopefuls Cameron Bancroft and James Muirhead have been named to the 13-man squad as replacements.

Predictions

The Perth Scorchers have been remarkably successful throughout the Big Bash largely due to an elite bowling attack. Even with the loss of Brad Hogg, the bowling unit remains a major strength with the likes of Mitchell Johnson and Andrew Tye leading the way.

Even though the Sydney Thunder were much improved in their previous performance it will be a tough ask to beat a formidable Perth team at home.



Perth to keep the Sydney Thunder winless.

