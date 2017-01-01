Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

The Wellington Phoenix kick off the new year hosting a struggling Adelaide United outfit who are sitting dead last in their title defence as they look to work their way off the bottom of the ladder. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.
Adelaide have won just a single game so far this season and sit four points back at the wrong end of the standings after a tumultuous back end to 2016.
They’re also coming off the back of a thumping 4-0 defeat from the league-leading Sydney FC last week and come into this game with all the momentum of an overturned turtle.
While their defence is far from the worst in the competition, it’s the United frontline that is costing Adelaide during crucial games.
They’ve scored just ten goals from 12 games and have done a complete backflip on their championship winning form from last season.
Among all the negatives though, Adelaide have actually beaten the Phoenix in recent times, their only win of the season back in Round 9 just one month ago.
The Nix have certainly bounced back since then, scoring seven goals and going undefeated in their last three games following the 2-0 loss to Adelaide.
Despite sitting out at eight coming into Round 13, Wellington are just one win away from jumping up to fifth and into the finals equation.
On top of that, they still have a game in hand to move even further up the rungs, making them a dangerous side on the move as we hit the second half of the season.
Key players Gui Finkler and Kosta Barbarouses have both scored their long-awaited first goals of the season in the past two weeks, adding to the firepower of Roy Krishna who has had a hand in 11 of the sides 13 goals this season.
With all three finding hot form, they could create one of the most deadly attacks in the league.
Team News
The Phoenix will welcome back 29-year-old Michael McGlinchey from a knee injury. He hasn’t played since the beginning of November but has been added to the Wellington squad for game day.
Alex Rodriguez also comes back into the side and is expected to come off the bench, while Hamish Watson is expected to retain his spot despite a niggling hip injury.
Wellington fans will have to wait one more week for Shane Smeltz though who will become eligible to play next week against Perth Glory.
Prediction
Surely Adelaide are due for a win by now. Very rarely do you see defending champions to such an extreme reversal in terms of form and positioning but Adelaide have looked like a wounded dog for a while now.
While they may be due for a win, it’s hard to see United taking the points against a rising Wellington outfit across the ditch.
The trip to New Zealand won’t be great and underfire Adelaide coach Guillermo Amor might be looking at another loss to his record.
Wellington to win 2-1
6:11pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:11pm | ! Report
29′
HUGE MISSED CHANCE!!
Elrich delivers to Cirio on the right edge of the box. The Nix defence wasn’t back and Cirio had plenty of time to work with, he draws his defender in before firing off the low cross to Mileusnic who was right in front of goal with nothing but a wrong-footed goalie in front of him.
It was there for the taking but he just gets under it and digs it high and very long over the crossbar. Poor finish at the back of a great opportunity.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0
6:09pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:09pm | ! Report
28′
Adelaide give the ball away at the back for the hundredth time this afternoon already and the Nix take off on a very short counter attack but they really didn’t have the numbers there for it.
I suppose they weren’t expecting to be given the ball so far down the field with such little effort.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0
6:07pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:07pm | ! Report
26′
Adelaide wasting no time to counter at the other end of the pitch. Henrique trying to find some breathing room down the right sideline and does so accordingly.
Not a lot of support back in the middle though and the Nix retain possession at the back through sheer numbers.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0
6:06pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:06pm | ! Report
25′
Wellington taking their turn to press up front and test the United defence. Doyle working down the left wing as does Bonevacia who wins the throw in.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0
6:05pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:05pm | ! Report
24′
Finkler takes the shot… but he diffs it along the ground and Adelaide are gifted the clearance there.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0
6:04pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:04pm | ! Report
23′
Heavy tackle from Mileusnic and the free kick is rightly give for the Phoenix here deep in the Adelaide half.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0
6:03pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:03pm | ! Report
22′
Turnover at the back against Adelaide and it’s Barbarouses who takes off on the fast counter. He has men swarming in around him… FIRES OFF THE SHOT!!
Ooohhh very close in the end and Galekovic is forced to knock it out the back for a corner.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0
6:02pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:02pm | ! Report
21′
Foul called against Hamish Watson on halfway and Adelaide will get another chance to move up field. But they waste it again!! Their delivery has been abysmal so far today, losing it almost instantly once again.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0
6:01pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:01pm | ! Report
20′
Free kick coming up for Adelaide deep in the Wellington half. It’s too wide for the shot but the set piece is very much on here. What can they make of it…
Nothing it would seem. Isaias sends the cross in… and over everyone and out the back for a goal kick.
Wellington – 0
Adelaide – 0