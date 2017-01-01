Wellington Phoenix vs Adelaide United: A-League live scores, blog

The Wellington Phoenix kick off the new year hosting a struggling Adelaide United outfit who are sitting dead last in their title defence as they look to work their way off the bottom of the ladder. Join The Roar from 5:35pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

Adelaide have won just a single game so far this season and sit four points back at the wrong end of the standings after a tumultuous back end to 2016.

They’re also coming off the back of a thumping 4-0 defeat from the league-leading Sydney FC last week and come into this game with all the momentum of an overturned turtle.

While their defence is far from the worst in the competition, it’s the United frontline that is costing Adelaide during crucial games.

They’ve scored just ten goals from 12 games and have done a complete backflip on their championship winning form from last season.

Among all the negatives though, Adelaide have actually beaten the Phoenix in recent times, their only win of the season back in Round 9 just one month ago.

The Nix have certainly bounced back since then, scoring seven goals and going undefeated in their last three games following the 2-0 loss to Adelaide.

Despite sitting out at eight coming into Round 13, Wellington are just one win away from jumping up to fifth and into the finals equation.

On top of that, they still have a game in hand to move even further up the rungs, making them a dangerous side on the move as we hit the second half of the season.

Key players Gui Finkler and Kosta Barbarouses have both scored their long-awaited first goals of the season in the past two weeks, adding to the firepower of Roy Krishna who has had a hand in 11 of the sides 13 goals this season.

With all three finding hot form, they could create one of the most deadly attacks in the league.

Team News

The Phoenix will welcome back 29-year-old Michael McGlinchey from a knee injury. He hasn’t played since the beginning of November but has been added to the Wellington squad for game day.

Alex Rodriguez also comes back into the side and is expected to come off the bench, while Hamish Watson is expected to retain his spot despite a niggling hip injury.

Wellington fans will have to wait one more week for Shane Smeltz though who will become eligible to play next week against Perth Glory.

Prediction

Surely Adelaide are due for a win by now. Very rarely do you see defending champions to such an extreme reversal in terms of form and positioning but Adelaide have looked like a wounded dog for a while now.

While they may be due for a win, it’s hard to see United taking the points against a rising Wellington outfit across the ditch.

The trip to New Zealand won’t be great and underfire Adelaide coach Guillermo Amor might be looking at another loss to his record.

Wellington to win 2-1