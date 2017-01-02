Australia vs Pakistan: Third Test preview

The Pakistan of old made a scary return in Melbourne to crash to a straight sets series defeat at the hands of Australia who will be now looking to complete the whitewash in the New Year’s Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia have completed their return to form after a dismal start to the summer against the South African side, where they had lost the three-match series themselves across the first two.

It hasn’t been all one way traffic for the Australians, with a few interesting situations presented throughout the series, but they have been the dominant team nonetheless.

The first Test in Brisbane saw them run away with a massive first innings lead, putting themselves into what looked like a position where they simply wouldn’t be able to lose the match.

Setting Pakistan 490 for victory after a decision was made not to enforce the follow-on, their bowlers couldn’t take the wickets required to ensure the big victory that looked so comfortable earlier in the match.

The tourists were eventually knocked over for a massive 450, just 40 short of the target on the back of a big Asad Shafiq century and strong effort from the tail.

Moving onto Melbourne, back into red-ball, day time cricket and it would be the weather that played the staring role for the first four days of the match.

Each of the first four days were taken hostage by the weather, limiting the play and ensuring that the first innings would still be going into Day 5.

Pakistan, after winning the toss batted into Day 3 for their first innings with Azhar Ali leading the way with a big double century.

At that point, with more rain on the way the only possible result looked like a draw so long as Australia batted well enough.

Instead though, David Warner came out and made a blazing run-a-ball century with Usman Khawaja also pushing the pace, having Australia at close to five runs per over by the end of Day 3.

While rain would again interrupt Day 4, Steve Smith got to stumps with a century and still not out at the crease, handing Australia a slender lead and the match still heading for the draw.

Mitchell Starc had other ideas though as he blasted an MCG record seven sixes, putting Australia in front by 181 runs when they declared on 624.

It left them with just 68 overs to knock Pakistan over, who couldn’t win the match from their position – but they shouldn’t have found a way to lose it either.

Poor shots, bad options and lapses in concentration saw things get tight though with Nathan Lyon taking a couple of wickets before Mitchell Starc ran through the tail with some wonderful reverse swing bowling.

Pakistan will be crushed after the loss in Melbourne and whether they can turn it around for Sydney with no series left to play for poses plenty of questions.

Dead rubbers often throw up some weird old results, but this doesn’t appear to be one of them with the Australian’s all over them throughout the series and spots on the line for India with a few squad changes.

The hosts most underperforming player Nic Maddinson has been cut from the squad, along with former 12th man Chadd Sayers, which has paved the way for spinners Ashton Agar and Stephen O’Keefe to join the fold with Hilton Cartwright retaining his spot in the 13-man squad.

Pakistan haven’t been without their own squad conjecture this week, rumours abound that captain Misbah-ul-Haq would retire, but they haven’t come to fruition at this point.

Last five meetings Dec 26 – Dec 30 2016: Australia won by an innings and 18 runs

Dec 15 – Dec 19 2016: Australia won by 40 runs at Gabba

Oct 30 – Nov 3 2014: Pakistan won by 356 runs at Abu Dhabi

Oct 22 – Oct 26 2014: Pakistan won by 221 runs at Dubai

Jul 21 – Jul 24 2010: Pakistan won by 3 wickets at Leeds Last five series 2014: Pakistan 2 – Australia 0 in United Arab Emirates

2010: Pakistan 1 – Australia 1 in England

2009/2010: Australia 3 – Pakistan 0 in Australia

2004/2005: Australia 3 – Pakistan 0 in Australia

2002: Australia 3 – Pakistan 0 in Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates Series fixtures/results 1st match: Australia won by 40 runs at Gabba

2nd match: December 26 – December 30 at MCG

3rd match: January 3 – January 7 at SCG

Australia’s squad seems to be preparation for India – so who gets the nod?

Australia might have made two changes to their 13-man squad for the New Year’s Test, but it would be fair to say both were a little unexpected.

While it couldn’t be said Maddinson being dropped was much of a surprise given his woeful form line, his replacement – Agar – was.

Agar has played at the top level of the game before, but as a bowling all-rounder, he is now expected to come in and fill the no. 6 spot although the selectors may still go with Hilton Cartwright to make his debut in place of the New South Welshman.

The other change, which saw Chadd Sayers dropped from the squad and O’Keeefe included was less of a shock given this third Test is on the spin-friendly SCG and there have been calls for O’Keefe to be included all summer at the expense of Nathan Lyon.

Lyon will almost certainly play in Sydney given how well he bowled on the final day in Melbourne, but it remains to be seen based on the pitch whether O’Keefe will get a run in favour of one of the paceman.

What the selection does hint to is how the Aussies are shaping up for their upcoming tour of India, where two spinners in each match is almost a priority.

Why are Pakistan so inconsistent?

Pakistan have been long one of the most inconsistent teams in world cricket, but that huge problem seemed to have disappeared earlier this year when they drew an away series in England and then thumped the West Indies back at their home away from home in the United Arab Emirates.

The inconstency bug has returned with vengance though. They have gone from crashing in the first innings at Brisbane, to making 450, then having Azhar Ali score a double century before capitulating to defeat in Melbourne.

If that doesn’t scream inconsistency, then I don’t know what does and it’s facts like that which make you doubt they will put up any sort of fight in Sydney.

Oh Misbah…

Misbah, Mishbah, Misbah. What to do with the fearless 42-year old Pakistani captain? He just seems to keep going and going, but there is a time and place for every cricketer to reach the end of their career.

Interestingly, Misbah has been in some pretty good form throughout the year for Pakistan, but it’s all unravelling at the back end and his shot to get out against Nathan Lyon in the second innings at the MCG was near-on pathetic.

It screamed of a man who has lost the will to fight and tough out a long innings, and him being in the side may be starting to hold back some extremely talented youngsters in the Pakistani setup from either making the team, or batting up the order.

If you listened to Nine throughout the match, you will know exactly what they think of his field settings, but it’s his batting that is of the most concern, and whether he deserves his spot right now is very much up in the air.

In saying that, he could come out at the SCG and make a score, because the talent was there not so long ago.

David Warner is the key… again

It’s another Test match and here we are talking about the most dangerous opening batsmen in world cricket once again.

Warner is just so pivotal to everything Australia do batting-wise. If he fires, then first things first – runs are going to flow, and secondly it takes pressure off others to keep things ticking over.

With some more naturally defensive players around him in Matt Renshaw and Usman Khawaja, Warner playing well allows the pressure to go off them and for a really well builded innings to be developed.

If Pakistan don’t get Warner early, with nothing riding on the match outcome they could do a lot of fielding.

Mitchell Starc could rip a vulnerable Pakistan in half

If the final overs of the second Test were anything to go by, Starc is in some terrific form and when bowling with reverse swing, is just about unplayable.

It wouldn’t have mattered if Starc, one of the best bowlers in the world was bowling to the top order, Donald Bradman or the tail enders he was presented with – his bowling was dangerous and bound to take wickets with the ball reversing.

The SCG, which will give Australia it’s closest set of conditions to India could again be Starc’s playground.

It differs to India in that there is expected to be plenty on offer for the pace bowlers early in the match and if the rain hangs around like it’s forecast to, the pressure will be on the Pakistan batsmen to play a fired up Starc out of the attack without being quite literally ripped in half.

Nathan Lyon is in for a big game

You can just feel the pressure slicing Nathan Lyon in half right at the moment. Squad selection suggests his place is up in the air, he is having trouble getting a bowl under Steve Smith and his Test average for the year isn’t exactly what you would call fantastic.

The pressure on Lyon is reaching breaking point ahead of the Indian tour, but after taking three key Day 5 wickets in Melbourne, it feels like he is in for a big game on the most spin-friendly pitch in Australia.

While he is half a chance at having to compete for overs with either O’Keefe or Afar, there is no better time for Lyon to get Matthew Wade chirping his ‘Nice Garry’s’ behind the stumps than now.

Yasir Shah will return to form at the SCG

It’s probably a risk saying Shah will return to form in Sydney given I previously said he would do the same thing in Melbourne, but it’s all but destiny that he will be the pick of the bowlers for the tourists this time around.

Key Information First ball: 10:30am (AEDT)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, New South Wales

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, Cricket.com.au live pass

Betting: Australia $1.53, Pakistan $5.50, Draw $4.25

Overall Record: Played 61, Australia 30, Pakistan 14, Drawn 17

Last five: Pakistan 3, Australia 2 Likely Teams Australia

1. David Warner

2. Matt Renshaw

3. Usman Khawaja

4. Steve Smith (c)

5. Peter Handscomb

6. Ashton Agar

7. Matthew Wade (wk)

8. Mitchell Starc

9. Josh Hazlewood

10. Nathan Lyon

11. Jackson Bird 12. Hilton Cartwright

13. Steve O’Keefe Pakistan (Likely XI and squad)

1. Sami Azlam

2. Azhar Ali

3. Babar Azam

4. Younis Khan

5. Misbah-ul-Haq (c)

6. Asad Shafiq

7. Sarfraz Ahmed (wk)

8. Sohail Khan

9. Yasir Shah

10. Mohammad Amir

11. Rahat Ali Rest of squad – Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Rahat Ali, Sharjeel Khan

Hours of play

Start (AEDT) Finish (AEDT) Morning session 10:30AM 12:30PM Lunch break 12:30PM 1:10PM Afternoon session 1:10PM 3:10PM Tea 3:10PM 3:30PM Evening session 3:30PM 5:30PM

*Times are subject to change due to over rates, game situation, weather

Prediction

Australia have been without a doubt the dominant team throughout the series so far and there is a little more than just a dead rubber riding on this one for the hosts.

From team selection for the upcoming tour to Australia’s best two batsmen and opening bowlers being in their home Test, there is plenty for the hosts to fight for.

Even without that, there is a bit of a feeling that the collapse in Melbourne might have broken the back of what had been a resiliant Pakistan team after their big run chase in Brisbane and strong first innings on Boxing Day.

Unfortunately, the other result option that has to be talked about is the draw. Rain is forecast on day’s two, three and four of the game and the last two Tests in Sydney have been drawn.

Rain always seems to interrupt the cricket in some form or fashion in Sydney, and while it’s hard to forget the last time Pakistan played here, when Ricky Ponting elected to bat on a very green deck, the rain might have a much larger impact this time around.

Nonetheless, Pakistan’s batting order is going to be vulnerable and it’s going to take a lot less than five day’s of cricket for a result here.

Australia to complete the white-wash

Don’t forget The Roar will have a live blog of each and every day from the summer of cricket as well as highlights throughout the match.