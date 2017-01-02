Daria Gavrilova not concerned by Hopman Cup flop

World No.25 Daria Gavrilova says she isn’t fretting just yet despite her Hopman Cup flop on Sunday night.

Australia’s title defence is hanging by a thread following a shock 2-1 loss to Spain in their opening tie.

Nick Kyrgios did his bit by beating Feliciano Lopez 6-3 6-4 in the opening rubber.

But Gavrilova was out of sorts in an upset 7-5 6-1 loss to world No.66 Lara Arruabarrena in the women’s singles.

Gavrilova struggled to find her rhythm throughout the contest, and unforced errors continued to haunt her in the deciding mixed doubles loss.

The 22-year-old lost two of her four singles matches at last year’s Hopman Cup before going on to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Gavrilova said she wasn’t too concerned about Sunday’s performance.

“I mean it’s my first match, so not too worried,” Gavrilova said.

“I wasn’t winning matches at the Hopman Cup last year either.

“It’s a different court as well. It’s a bit quicker than in Melbourne where I was training.”

Australia need to beat the Czech Republic on Tuesday night to keep their title hopes alive.

Kyrgios was confident he and Gavrilova could recover from their first-up tie loss.

“First match back, she shouldn’t be worried at all,” Kyrgios said of Gavrilova.

“She can play good tennis. We can easily get through our pool still.

“Last year we sort of cruised through the whole thing. Maybe this year we’ve got to have a bit of adversity, and we can come through.”