Hilton Cartwright to debut at Sydney Cricket Ground

The Australian XI for the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground to start on Tuesday has been announced on Monday morning, with Hilton Cartwright to make his debut and Stephen O’Keefe edging out Ashton Agar and Jackson Bird for the final spot in the side.

Cartwright, who has put up some impressive numbers for both Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers over the last 12 months was brought into the squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

He was overlooked for the biggest match on the Australian calendar though, Nic Maddinson retaining his spot at no.6 for one final chance after some less than impressive showings to begin his Test career.

The selectors’ patience eventually wore thin with the New South Welshman, being dropped from the 13-man squad for the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan.

Cartwright retained his place in the 13-man squad, with Chadd Sayers also making way which allowed Stephen O’Keefe and Ashton Agar to join the squad.

In the XI announced on Monday Morning, Cartwright will make his debut at no.6, taking the all-rounder spot in the side after Mitch Marsh was dropped earlier in the summer – the Australian’s have been without an all-rounder ever since.

The final spot was a three-way race between Agar, O’Keefe and the in-form quick Jackson Bird, but in a hint that the pitch in Sydney is going to take plenty of turn, and in preparation seemingly for Australia’s upcoming tour of India, O’Keefe won out for the final spot.

He will join Nathan Lyon in a two-pronged spin attack, something that should become the accepted normal for the Aussies when they tour India in February.

Agar joins the final member of the 13-man squad, Jackson Bird on the sidelines for this match as Australia chase the series white-wash.

Australian XI for Third Test vs Pakistan

David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Starc, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.

