Hilton Cartwright to debut at Sydney Cricket Ground

The Australian XI for the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground to start on Tuesday has been announced on Monday morning, with Hilton Cartwright to make his debut and Stephen O’Keefe edging out Ashton Agar and Jackson Bird for the final spot in the side.
Cartwright, who has put up some impressive numbers for both Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers over the last 12 months was brought into the squad ahead of the Boxing Day Test.
He was overlooked for the biggest match on the Australian calendar though, Nic Maddinson retaining his spot at no.6 for one final chance after some less than impressive showings to begin his Test career.
The selectors’ patience eventually wore thin with the New South Welshman, being dropped from the 13-man squad for the third and final Test of the series against Pakistan.
Cartwright retained his place in the 13-man squad, with Chadd Sayers also making way which allowed Stephen O’Keefe and Ashton Agar to join the squad.
In the XI announced on Monday Morning, Cartwright will make his debut at no.6, taking the all-rounder spot in the side after Mitch Marsh was dropped earlier in the summer – the Australian’s have been without an all-rounder ever since.
The final spot was a three-way race between Agar, O’Keefe and the in-form quick Jackson Bird, but in a hint that the pitch in Sydney is going to take plenty of turn, and in preparation seemingly for Australia’s upcoming tour of India, O’Keefe won out for the final spot.
He will join Nathan Lyon in a two-pronged spin attack, something that should become the accepted normal for the Aussies when they tour India in February.
Agar joins the final member of the 13-man squad, Jackson Bird on the sidelines for this match as Australia chase the series white-wash.
Australian XI for Third Test vs Pakistan
David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright, Mitchell Starc, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
With AAP
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:15am
Simon G said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:15am | ! Report
I’m glad the selectors went this way. This is definitely the most balanced XI they could’ve picked for Sydney out of the 13 man squad.
—
Comment from The Roar’s iPhone app.
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:18am
Jameswm said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:18am | ! Report
Agreed
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:16am
Alex L said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:16am | ! Report
Glad to see we’re allowing Misbah to get a win in Australia…
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:26am
Mitcher said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:26am | ! Report
I fail to see how picking this side goes any way towards gifting Pakistan a win.
Would be genuinely interested to hear the rationale.
January 2nd 2017 @ 12:06pm
James Jackson said | January 2nd 2017 @ 12:06pm | ! Report
Pakistan love slow bowlers blah blah blah
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:18am
Jameswm said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:18am | ! Report
Yep, that’s what I thought they’d go with. They brought in two lefties which meant Lyon would stay in. Agar isn’t a no.6 and SOK is a better performed bowler. So that meant Bird or SOK for the last spot.
At least we bat to 6 now. Bring in Whiteman and we bat to 8-9. Starc should move to 9 which gives us some depth.
In fact bringing in SOK and Cartwright gives us better bowling AND batting depth.
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:20am
James Jackson said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:20am | ! Report
Well said
January 2nd 2017 @ 12:20pm
Nudge said | January 2nd 2017 @ 12:20pm | ! Report
Yep, happy with this side. As silly as this may sound it just looks better when you have Sok at 8 and Starc at 9.
You would also think that Lyon and Sok will now play 5 tests in a row together, and whoever performs best with the ball and to a lesser degree with the bat, will be the spin bowler for the first ashes test in Brisbane in November.
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:18am
BurgyGreen said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:18am | ! Report
I think this is a good team, although I probably wouldn’t have picked two spinners. I know they want to look at O’Keefe before India but in terms of winning this Test match the admirable Bird should’ve been there.
Very interested to see how Cartwright goes – amazing talent with the bat.
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:21am
James Jackson said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:21am | ! Report
Have you watched him play a bit BG? I haven’t seen any of his Shield innings
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:26am
Ronan O'Connell said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:26am | ! Report
That is a good side they’ve picked.
I really rate Cartwright as a Test prospect. Whether he’s still too green for Tests we’ll have to wait and see but watching him in the Shield and Australia A games he looks to have the batting technique and temperament to succeed at the highest level.
January 2nd 2017 @ 11:56am
qwetzen said | January 2nd 2017 @ 11:56am | ! Report
I bet he would have preferred to debut in Melb… Anyway, it’s good to see players being picked on form. Hope he does well.
January 2nd 2017 @ 12:08pm
Joel Bol said | January 2nd 2017 @ 12:08pm | ! Report
4,7,1no,9 – avg of 7. How long do they persist with Wade solely due to the feel good factor his chirpiness behind the stumps brings? Surely he has to produce in this Test to retain a place in the side for the India tour?