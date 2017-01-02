McGuire warns not to rush BBL expansion

Melbourne Stars president Eddie McGuire has cautioned against rushing into an expansion of the hugely successful Big Bash League.

McGuire, who is also the chairman of AFL club Collingwood, says there’s a risk of devaluing the competition by adding more teams too quickly.

“I think we’ve got to hasten it slowly with this,” McGuire told SEN radio.

“I can understand everyone getting excited about it but, again, we’ve seen with the expansion of the AFL, it does bring its own issues.

“We’ve got something pretty good at the moment and there’s a few wrinkles we have to get sorted out before we get even more games.”

More than 71,000 people attended Sunday night’s cross-town derby between the Stars and the Renegades at the MCG.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said last week the expansion was a “mere formality”, although he forecast adding more games before more teams.

The BBL already has very limited access to Australia’s megastars for at least the next two seasons due to scheduling clashes, and McGuire is worried the playing standard could drop.

“I think we’ve got a really good spread of players at the moment – you wouldn’t want to spread it too thin,” he said.

“We’ve got to be a bit careful about the critical tipping point of when you’ve got too many players who may not be at international or just under international level, as you don’t want to see the standard drop off.”

McGuire said Cricket Australia should consult the likes of Stars coach, former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming, for an international perspective.

“I think what we need to do is get people like Stephen Fleming – who’s the coach of the Stars … who coaches in the Indian Premier League – (who) understands the world game very well and listen to them, and not just get too excited,” McGuire said.

“The riches that are there with the TV rights … they are always going to be temptations for us, but I think we’ve just got it right at the moment.

“Let’s just take a deep breath and wait half a beat and make sure we get this right.”