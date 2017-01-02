Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

Nix and Adelaide United fail to put one in the back of the net

An in-form Melbourne Victory welcome a resolute Newcastle Jets to Simmonds Stadium tonight looking to secure a fourth consecutive win. Join us on The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT for all of the action.

Sitting second and with a game in hand over first placed Sydney FC, Victory are looking like genuine title contenders. They notched up a third straight win last round easily accounting for Central Coast Mariners last week in a 4-1 win.

With the equal highest A-League scorer in Besart Berisha, and a Marcos Rojas with eight goals and six assists from eight games, the Victory truly do look a force to be reckoned with.

As for the Jets, they’ve been surprisingly resilient this season and currently sit fifth as a result. Though denied a third consecutive win last week in a 2-2 draw with Wellington Phoenix, Newcastle showed real spirit to twice come from behind and salvage a point.

Their two Andrews in Hoole and Nabbout respectively both got their names on the scoresheet last week and look to be in career high form. Though still plagued by injuries, the Jets look to be far more resilient side under Mark Jones this season.

Victory have promoted both Mitch Austin and Rashid Mahazi into the squad for this game but remain without Alastair Bray who is their only injured player right now.

The Jets similarly have promoted two players with Aleksandr Kokko and Lachlan Jackson both included in an extended squad.

Prediction

After the way they dismantled the Mariners last week, I can’t go past a Victory win tonight. While I hope and can see the Jets making a game of it, on paper the Victory are superior and should win 3-1.

So can the Victory make it four wins in a row or can the Jets cause an upset to cement their spot in the six?

Join us on The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT to find out.