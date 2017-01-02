Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets: A-League live scores, blog

An in-form Melbourne Victory welcome a resolute Newcastle Jets to Simmonds Stadium tonight looking to secure a fourth consecutive win. Join us on The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT for all of the action.
Sitting second and with a game in hand over first placed Sydney FC, Victory are looking like genuine title contenders. They notched up a third straight win last round easily accounting for Central Coast Mariners last week in a 4-1 win.
With the equal highest A-League scorer in Besart Berisha, and a Marcos Rojas with eight goals and six assists from eight games, the Victory truly do look a force to be reckoned with.
As for the Jets, they’ve been surprisingly resilient this season and currently sit fifth as a result. Though denied a third consecutive win last week in a 2-2 draw with Wellington Phoenix, Newcastle showed real spirit to twice come from behind and salvage a point.
Their two Andrews in Hoole and Nabbout respectively both got their names on the scoresheet last week and look to be in career high form. Though still plagued by injuries, the Jets look to be far more resilient side under Mark Jones this season.
Victory have promoted both Mitch Austin and Rashid Mahazi into the squad for this game but remain without Alastair Bray who is their only injured player right now.
The Jets similarly have promoted two players with Aleksandr Kokko and Lachlan Jackson both included in an extended squad.
Prediction
After the way they dismantled the Mariners last week, I can’t go past a Victory win tonight. While I hope and can see the Jets making a game of it, on paper the Victory are superior and should win 3-1.
So can the Victory make it four wins in a row or can the Jets cause an upset to cement their spot in the six?
Join us on The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT to find out.
7:58pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:58pm | ! Report
2′
Victory getting a good feel of the ball early as they win a foul down the right.
Melbourne Victory 0
Newcastle Jets 0
7:56pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:56pm | ! Report
KICK-OFF
We are underway in Geelong!
Victory with the first kick of the game and they are running left to right.
Melbourne Victory 0
Newcastle Jets 0
7:52pm
Mister Football said | 7:52pm | ! Report
I was just listening to SEN Radio, they reckon that the Geelong groundsman started lining up the penalty box up one end of the ground for an U11s match. Victory players were out doing a ground inspection and pointed out to the bloke that no way was that the correct measurement for a pen box.
Luckily the error was caught early and a disaster averted.
7:57pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:57pm | ! Report
Haha that is gold!
7:52pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:52pm | ! Report
The sides are out on the pitch. Victory in their home navy kit and Jets in an away gold strip.
7:46pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:46pm | ! Report
If Besart Berisha scores tonight he will become the outright highest A-League goal scorer. He’s currently tied at the top with Archie Thompson on 90 goals.
7:44pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:44pm | ! Report
Jets without a win in this encounter since October 2015 when a David Carney goal gave them a 1-0 victory.
7:42pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:42pm | ! Report
An unchanged starting XI for the Victory while the Jets replace Boogaard with Koutroumbis and give Nordstrand a start.
7:40pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:40pm | ! Report
LINEUPS
Victory: Thomas, Broxham, Baro, Donachie, Geria, Bozanic, Troisi, Valeri, Khalfallah, Berisha, Rojas.
Jets: Duncan, Vujica, Mullen, Koutroumbis, Hoffman, Hoole, Ugarkovic, Poljak, Nabbout, Brown, Nordstrand.
7:38pm
Joshua Thomas said | 7:38pm | ! Report
Good evening and welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of some Monday night football in the form of Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets. What are your predictions ahead of kick-off?