Samantha Stosur vs Garbine Muguruza: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Samantha Stosur will be eager to start the new year with a big win over world No.7 Garbine Muguruza. Can she cause a massive upset? Join The Roar from around 4pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.

Sam Stosur is currently Australia’s highest ranked player on the WTA Tour at 21, and the 32-year-old will be hoping to crack the top 20 after a sour end to 2016.

Stosur has only managed just two wins in her last ten matches, coming at the US Open and Rio Olympics. Most recently, she took part in the WTA Elite tournament losing in straight sets during the round robins to both Johanna Konta and Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2 and 6-4, 6-3 respectively.

There is plenty of pressure on the Queensland local who is wary of Daria Gavrilova taking over her position as Australia’s best, the 2011 US Open champion looking to take her game to another level.

Her opponent, Garbine Muguruza is one of the best players on the WTA Tour, having made her big break in 2016 with a French Open title.

At 23 years of age, the Spaniard is ranked seventh on the WTA Tour reaching a high of No.2 in June.

She is notorious for playing to her opponent’s’ weaknesses and will be looking to tire Samantha Stosur as the Australian’s ability to close out matches has riddled her in the past.

Muguruza will have worked on her service game over the break and must reduce her double faults and work well off her second serve.

She struggled against the big names at last year’s WTA Championships, only managing to defeat Svetlana Kuznetsova before losing to Agnieszka Radwanska and Karolina Pliskova.

The Brisbane International will be the perfect opportunity for Muguruza to kick off her 2017 campaign as she sets her sights on another big year.

Two meetings have come between Stosur and Muguruza winning one game a piece. Their most recent encounter came during last year’s French Open semifinals, Muguruza winning 6-2, 6-4, going on to win her first grand slam over Serena Williams 7-5, 6-4.

They have never played each other on the hard court and the winner will face off against Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

Prediction

Muguruza will edge out Stosur in the Australian’s first outing of the new year.

Muguruza in three sets.

Join The Roar from around 4pm (AEDT) for live coverage following the completion of Bernard Tomic and David Ferrer and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.