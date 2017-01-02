Ten predictions for golf in 2017

The turn of the calendar brings a new year to the sport of golf. Kicking off in January, professionals around the world will be vying to make money lists, claim tournaments and win majors.

Here are 10 of my predictions for 2017.

1 – Tiger Woods will make the cut at the 2017 US Masters and collect some good finishes in the majors. However, he won’t add to his respectable tally of fourteen majors.

2 – The Internationals will win their second Presidents Cup this year, when they face the United States at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey. With Matsuyama and Day currently leading the world by storm, I believe they will stun the US on home soil and claim a win for the ages.

3 – Rickie Fowler. The man fighting out of Stillwater Oklahoma by way of Murrieta California, will break through for a major win in 2017. I predict that the US PGA Championship will be the one for him to claim his maiden Major.

4 – Dustin Johnson. I believe Dustin Johnson will have a terrible 2017. His swing, game and fundamentals lack consistency, meaning he will most likely drop out of the top ten in the world rankings.

5 – Jordan Spieth. Upon returning to the US Masters for the first time since his awful collapse, Spieth will be haunted by his demons and miss the cut.

6 – Patrick Reed. Already one of the most established young stars in the Sport, Patrick Reed will win the Perth Super 6 tournament and claim the 2017 FedEx Cup.

7 – Adam Scott. Once again he will be there about at all the majors but sadly he won’t be taking away any major silverware this year. The putter is really hurting his chances.

8 – Jason Day. Australia’s own Jason Day will claim his second Major Championship in 2017. The US Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club will be the place where he completes this. Day will also remain at the summit in the world of professional Golf, retaining his world No.1 status throughout the year.

9 – Henrik Stenson. Stenson will claim a variety of tournament titles across the Atlantic Ocean but a major trophy won’t be one of them. The big Swede won’t be adding to his major tally in 2017.

10 – It will be a year to remember. With equipment pushing boundaries and limitations and golfers hitting the ball further than ever, this year will be one of the best for the sport of golf.

What are your predictions?