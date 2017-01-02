The BBL06 MVP: Week 2

What a hectic week of BBL action! With nine games on the slate, space is at a premium this week. Let’s get voting.

Match 6: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars

It was Glenn Maxwell’s Boxing Day, with the national team’s outcast crashing his way to a match-sealing 58 from 29 balls. It was The Full Maxwell, with shots all across the ground.

Rob Quiney’s 75 from 43 was as important and impressive, but Maxwell gets the votes for his added contribution with the ball (two overs, 1/12) and catch in the outfield. His game is worth three votes

Hobart’s Tim Paine gets a secondary vote, for his tournament-leading 91 – which was chanceless after a couple of early jitters.

Match 7: Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers

Another all round performance gets the chocolates in this match, with Mr Naturalised Johan Botha getting it done in all three facets of the game.

The former South African international bowled out for 26 runs and a wicket, took two catches (including a self-alley-oop on the boundary) and iced the game in the Sixers’ sputtering chase with 30 from 19. Four votes. It really couldn’t have been anyone else; the game barely got out of second gear.

Andrew Tye gets a consolation prize for slowing the Sixers right up in all four of his overs, but most critically in the 17th when he briefly opened a closed door.

Match 8: Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat

Our first five vote performance of the tournament goes to Chris Lynn. Lynn was thrust into the game after two balls, chasing a tricky 158 for victory against a very strong, if pace heavy, Sydney Thunder attack.

In reality, the target should have been closer to 140 were it not for a disastrous 27 run final over by Mitchell Swepson and his half volley jamboree.

With wickets falling around him, Lynn stayed in his shell for most of innings. At the end of the 15th over, Lynn was nine runs ahead of his run-a-ball rate (if runs scored = balls faced, which should be the bare minimum for a recognised T20 batsman). He scored 41 off of his final 15 balls faced to move to +35 against the run-a-ball rate, winning the game in the process.

Lynn has carried the Heat for most of the team’s existence. He showed on Wednesday that he’s still capable of downing a tin of spinach and beating the opposition up on his own when required.

Not that his was a perfect inning. Indeed, he was dropped twice in the final stages of the game, including by a bemused Shane Watson who seemed to have fallen victim to an untimely seizure just as the game was his to win. For his role in Brisbane’s win, Watson gets an MVP vote.

https://youtu.be/j-3ef5UkQEc?t=6m13s

Match 9: Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers

This was a bizarre game right from its first act; Perth captain Adam Voges won the toss but chose to chase rather than defend, as is the Scorchers’ general preference. It proved to be a line-ball call, with the game going down to the final ball.

The decisive play of the game may have been a seemingly straight forward boundary fielding effort by Renegade Dwayne Bravo, which resulting in him seriously injuring his left leg. Bravo had given the ‘Gades a burst of runs in the final over of their batting inning, and had bowled just one of his four overs when he was felled.

It meant captain Aaron Finch had to cobble together three overs from unconventional sources. Fortunately, he’d already bowled Tom Cooper in the first over, leaving two, which he ended up taking himself.

Perth had been cruising towards the target of 149, with Renegades’ torturer Michael Klinger’s 72 from 55 weighty enough to hold down the more flippant stylings of his teammates. He was out in the 18th, leaving 18 runs to get from 16 balls. It should have been easy, but some wasteful, erroneous batting from the travelling side meant the game went into the final over.

With his recognised bowlers exhausted, Finch was forced to bowl the last. Nine runs were required off the final six balls – nothing these days. Finch took wickets on the second and third balls, with another bad Scorchers’ shot claiming Mitch Marsh, and some tidy work from Finch himself in the mid wicket area capitalising on a bad call by Ashton Agar (Adam Voges was the man out).

Agar and Sam Whiteman were at the wicket for the final three balls, with a suddenly-challenging seven from three required. Agar swatted balls 118 and 119 for twos to the leg side, leaving three off ball 120 for a win.

Finch – described on Twitter, aptly, as a part-time part-time bowler – tossed the final delivery up, right into the left handed Agar’s cross-bat hitting zone. Agar, who I’m calling the Ice Man because of his penchant for doing the right thing in these tight situations, did the right thing and swung for the fence. Six runs, game over.

It’s tempting to award Agar some votes for his performance, but without Klinger’s 72 runs the final over calculus looks far different. Three votes for him.

Match 10: Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes

Chris Lynn, four votes.

@RudiEdsall @RyanBuckland7 tait should have walked to the umpire, taken his hat, walked out and gotten a cab to the airport — Lenny (@lenphil29) December 31, 2016

Let’s toss Brendon McCullum a secondary vote for his 72 off 35 balls. Maintaining a strike rate above 200 for more than a dozen deliveries is ridiculous – he does it consistently.

Match 11: Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers

It was a New Year’s Eve stinker in Adelaide, with the Sixers lacking punch with the ball and bat in a pantsing at the hands of the Strikers.

The only Sixers that did anything worth writing about was Sean Abbott, who atoned for his final over disaster in last year’s New Year’s game with a five wicket haul. His 5-16 from four overs included two wides – the Strikers only took 14 runs off the bat. He won the player of the match award, and given the dearth of outstanding Stikers I’ll toss him three MVP votes.

At the end of the Strikers’ innings – they batted first – it looked like they were 20-30 runs short. But by some combination of solid bowling, terrible batting, and constant variation in the attack at the hands of captain Brad Hodge, the Strikers forced the Sixers through a fine mesh screen. For his 36 runs from the top of the order, and the all around performance of his team defending a middling total, Brad Hodge gets a secondary MVP vote.

Match 12: Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades

The crowd didn’t quite reach the expected 80,000 mark, probably due to the threat, and then incidence of, light rain across Melbourne.

The rain itself created a strange outcome: the Stars were set a revised Duckworth Lewis total of 159 off 18 overs (reduced from 172), and found themselves 9-151 in the end. 21 runs off the final two overs would have been a difficult task given the wicket situation, but not an impossible one. It takes, what, four minutes to bowl an over in T20?

I remain utterly unconvinced that Duckworth Lewis is required in T20 – last night’s early game strengthened my resolve.

As to the game itself, the ‘Gades were saved from a poor total by Cameron White’s 64 from 43, so he gets three MVP votes. It could have easily gone to the evergreen Brad Hogg or versatile Sunil Narine, who opened the batting to great effect (21 from 13). Both are deserving of secondary MVP votes, but I’ll go with Hogg for his three poles (two of them top six players).

More bizarreness: three run outs in a single over.

https://youtu.be/NWNey-zlyE8?t=5m36s

T20 is crazy at the best of times, but that’s on another level all together.

Match 13: Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder

Another average game to round out the week, the Scorchers smacked the Thunder and likely ended their chance of defending their title in the process. After an early wicket, the Scorchers were barely troubled as they amassed 177 for the loss of three wickets. In the chase, Sydney never got out of first gear, with a constant stream of wickets leading to a 50 run loss.

It’s another tough one to allocate votes for. Mitch Marsh’s quick fire 44 from 27 balls and 1/23 from three overs saw him win man of the match, but I’ll give three votes to David Willey. The Englishman was the tightest non-Andrew Tye bowler, and took the wickets of Ryan Gibson and Kurtis Patterson in the third over – in the end, probably snuffing any chance of a successful Thunder chase.

Sydney’s batting line up looked weak coming into the tournament, and so it has proven in their first four games. At 0-4 with a net run rate of -1.54, the Thunder are done.

The leaderboard

Brisbane’s Chris Lynn has opened up a handy lead, with five votes separating him and team mate Brendon McCullum, and Sixers Johan Botha and Moises Henriques. We’re just past the one third mark of the tournament, so there’s plenty of time for the field to catch Lynn.

Chris Lynn 9 Brendon McCullum 4 Johan Botha 4 Moises Henriques 4 Ashton Turner 3 Brad Hogg 3 Cameron White 3 David Willey 3 Glenn Maxwell 3 Michael Klinger 3 Sean Abbott 3 D’Arcy Short 2 Ben Dunk 1 Brad Hodge 1 Clive Rose 1 Shane Watson 1 Tim Paine 1

Ok, maybe not.