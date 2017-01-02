Wildcards handed to De Minaur and Whittington for Australian Open

Promising locals Alex De Minaur and Andrew Whittington have been awarded wildcards into the main draw of this month’s Australian Open tennis tournament.

Teenager De Minaur, the 2016 Junior Wimbledon finalist, has already made his mark in Brisbane this week, moving into the main draw after winning two tough qualifying matches.

The 17-year-old has had a spectacular rankings rise from world No.1574 in January 2016 to a career-high of 348 in December.

He is ranked one of the sports brightest young prospects and proved it last year at Wimbledon and the other slams where he had impressive junior runs.

Victorian Whittington, 23, has also enjoyed his best-ever year on the tour, achieving a career-high ranking of world No.170 in November, on the back of six ITF titles and two ATP Challenger semi-finals (Lexington USA and Happy Valley).

The final main draw Australian Open men’s singles wildcard will be announced later this week with qualifying then to get underway in the day’s leading up to the tournament, expected to have a strong Australian contingent led by Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic on the men’s side.