Aaron Rodgers is your 2017 NFL MVP

Who else deserves the NFL MVP award this season but Aaron Rodgers? Rodgers, who was devoid of a running game and defence the whole season, has been on a five-game winning streak.

After his bold prediction that his team would run the table, he has completed 71 per cent of his passes for over 1300 yards and 11 touchdowns (not one interception) through Week 16.

And, oh yeah, he leads the league in touchdowns and after tonight he did successfully run the table, winning another division title.

I don’t see any quarterback in the league who you can place in Rodgers’ shoes. Rodgers is simply his team’s most valuable player.

Tom Brady didn’t play the first four games of the season due to suspension and we have seen that New England’s back up quarterbacks have played admirably in his absence. The Patriots’ system keeps going strong as long as Bill Belichick is there.

Derek Carr will miss a game due to injury and owes some of his success to Oakland’s offensive line, which is second only to the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliot’s successes are due in large part to their offensive line, talented receivers and each other. If Tony Romo were healthy he’d probably be having just as much success as Prescott.

As for Matt Ryan, he is not playing with the degree of difficulty and lack of resources that Rodgers has.

There are certain individuals whose talent can overcome the most difficult situations. Only individuals like LeBron James, Tom Brady and Rodgers can carry a team when necessary.

So there you have it, your 2017 MVP is Aaron Rodgers.