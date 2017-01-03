Adelaide Strikers may bring back Jake Lehmann

Another fantastic catch from the WBBL

Adelaide Strikers’ eight-wicket Big Bash loss to Hobart Hurricanes has the side questioning a decision to drop batting allrounder Jake Lehmann.

The side scraped together 143 runs as most batsmen were cheaply dismissed at Bellerive Oval on Monday night, setting the hosts an achievable target.

Lehmann, the team’s usual No.6, was named 12th man for the clash after failing with the bat so far this season, with single-figure contributions and two ducks.

“It’s one of those 50-50 calls,” skipper Brad Hodge said of the decision to sideline Lehmann.

“You go in there with a plan and the plan didn’t work.

“Jake has had a couple of opportunities and just hasn’t quite nailed it but he’s a good cricketer.”

Hodge top-scored for the Strikers with 55.

“We just weren’t good enough,” he said after play.

Hobart chased down the target with 14 balls to spare thanks mainly to a 105-run opening partnership by Tim Paine (41) and D’Arcy Short (60).

Strikers’ paceman Billy Stanlake finished with 1-17 from his four overs and spinner Travis Head (1-22) bowled Paine.

The result means Adelaide have just one win from four matches.

“Now we’ve got no choice but to just go out there and try to win every game. The pressure is off us really,” Hodge said, far from giving up hope of reaching the tournament finals for another year.

“If we can come home with a wet sail and play some good cricket, you never know.”

The Strikers face Hurricanes again on Friday at Adelaide Oval.

“It’s a good thing – probably Hurricanes will come to Adelaide with a good deal of confidence but we play well there and this (loss) is a good kick in the pants and we’ll be up and about come Adelaide,” the skipper said.