Australia vs Pakistan: Cricket live scores, blog, 3rd Test – Day 1

Australia will be gunning for a series whitewash over Pakistan when the sides meet for the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 10:30am (AEDT).
Coming out of Melbourne, Australia have a massive mental advantage over Pakistan because, not only did they win the series in straight sets, but they won it in such a brutal manner.
For four days at the rain-affected Melbourne Cricket Ground, a drawn Test was the most probable and looked like the only possible outcome.
That was before Pakistan capitulated in less than 54 overs – their fifth big collapse in recent times – to surrender the Boxing Day Test and series in an embarrassing manner.
Pakistan were left humiliated and with a captain who admitted he was thinking of his future as the skipper of the side.
At one stage, there were doubts whether Misbah-ul-Haq would resign from his job mid-series and hand over the reins to someone younger, but sanity has prevailed and he will continue through this Sydney Test at the very least.
Australia will hope not only to win this Test but also use it as a building block for their upcoming tour of India. The spin-friendly surface at the SCG should help them in that respect and they have changed their playing XI to reflect what might be seen in India.
The third seamer in Jackson Bird has been given a break with Steve O’Keefe being named to take his spot while the struggling Nic Maddinson has been dropped in favour of Hilton Cartwright – two spinners and a potential all-rounder into the Aussie side.
And if the Australian XI is any indication, it makes a lot of sense for Pakistan to look at their bowling attack as well. Two Tests into the series and Pakistan have taken a total of 23 wickets which isn’t a record they will be terribly proud of given the reputation their fast bowlers had when they landed in the country.
Pakistan haven’t named an XI, but judging by the Australian changes, there is every chance a second spinner might be drafted into the team.
Mohammad Nawaz could be in the reckoning, but it remains to be seen who will he replace while Rahat Ali could come back for Sohail Khan after his poor effort in Melbourne.
Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the first day in Sydney from 10:30am (AEDT).
11:09am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 11:09am | ! Report
Short, angled in and pulled in front of square for a four…
…that’s brought up the 50-run stand for the first wicket as Warner chugs along to 44 off 28. Crazy hitting.
0/51 in the 9th
11:08am
Sideline said | 11:08am | ! Report
I’m not even sure this should be counted as a 50 run opening PARTNERSHIP.
11:08am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 11:08am | ! Report
A single from Wahab’s first over. Bowled four of his deliveries at Renshaw, so that helped but those no-balls aside, there was a lot to like about him in the last Test – ran in hard, did not give up too easily and soldiered on.
0/47 in 8
11:05am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 11:05am | ! Report
Change in the bowling and in comes Wahab Riaz. Two slips and two fielders deep on the leg-side.
Imran had gone for 23 from his first three, with one of them being a maiden.
11:03am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 11:03am | ! Report
Waqar Younis has just revealed he had a chat with Misbah two days ago about the lengths to bowl at Warner – Waqar seems to have suggested they need to try out a lot more of the short stuff at him. Especially if the pitch is this flat.
Not too much movement after the first couple of overs.
0/46 in 7.
11:08am
Pottsy said | 11:08am | ! Report
Another part to that is that Wasim and Waqar didn’t see a problem with the short stuff with the new ball to hasten reverse swing if there was no conventional swing.
11:00am
Pottsy said | 11:00am | ! Report
Yasir to replace Imran Khan for the next over from that end?
11:06am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 11:06am | ! Report
For now, it’s Wahab but he will come on too if they don’t lose a wicket, given the lack of swing. Just that he needs to bowl with a better tactic than a leg-stump line at the left-handers.
11:00am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 11:00am | ! Report
Shot, four, Renshaw gets into the act now. Amir angles into the Renshaw pads and it’s tucked through square-leg for a four. His first of the day.
0/44 in 6.1
10:59am
Suneer Chowdhary said | 10:59am | ! Report
Early morning prediction coming your way: