Australia vs Pakistan: Cricket live scores, blog, 3rd Test – Day 1

Australia will be gunning for a series whitewash over Pakistan when the sides meet for the third and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of Day 1 from 10:30am (AEDT).

Coming out of Melbourne, Australia have a massive mental advantage over Pakistan because, not only did they win the series in straight sets, but they won it in such a brutal manner.

For four days at the rain-affected Melbourne Cricket Ground, a drawn Test was the most probable and looked like the only possible outcome.

That was before Pakistan capitulated in less than 54 overs – their fifth big collapse in recent times – to surrender the Boxing Day Test and series in an embarrassing manner.

Pakistan were left humiliated and with a captain who admitted he was thinking of his future as the skipper of the side.

At one stage, there were doubts whether Misbah-ul-Haq would resign from his job mid-series and hand over the reins to someone younger, but sanity has prevailed and he will continue through this Sydney Test at the very least.

Australia will hope not only to win this Test but also use it as a building block for their upcoming tour of India. The spin-friendly surface at the SCG should help them in that respect and they have changed their playing XI to reflect what might be seen in India.

The third seamer in Jackson Bird has been given a break with Steve O’Keefe being named to take his spot while the struggling Nic Maddinson has been dropped in favour of Hilton Cartwright – two spinners and a potential all-rounder into the Aussie side.

And if the Australian XI is any indication, it makes a lot of sense for Pakistan to look at their bowling attack as well. Two Tests into the series and Pakistan have taken a total of 23 wickets which isn’t a record they will be terribly proud of given the reputation their fast bowlers had when they landed in the country.

Pakistan haven’t named an XI, but judging by the Australian changes, there is every chance a second spinner might be drafted into the team.

Mohammad Nawaz could be in the reckoning, but it remains to be seen who will he replace while Rahat Ali could come back for Sohail Khan after his poor effort in Melbourne.

Join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the first day in Sydney from 10:30am (AEDT).