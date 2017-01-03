Ben Simmons makes strides towards NBA debut

Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown has hinted that Australian no. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons is edging closer to making his NBA debut.

While there is no set date on when Simmons will get on the floor after suffering a broken foot less than a month before the start of the NBA season, his return doesn’t appear to be all that far away and initial fears that he would miss the whole season seem to have passed.

After Philadelphia practice on Tuesday (Australian time), Brown talked to reporters about his plans to have Simmons more involved in team activities as he continues his rehabilitation.

It was reported that Simmons, his manager and the support staff at the 76ers were initially going to sit him out for the entire season in a quest for the long-term health of the youngster and due to the seriousness of the injury.

The return of the no. 1 draft pick could be pushed forward to as early as this month, depending on how he is able to get back into training now he has a free range of movement again.

Brown wasn’t too confident about a late January return, but he was nonetheless upbeat about how things are travelling for Simmons.

“It’s a three-pronged attack,” Brown said of Simmons’ rehabilitation. “One is just normal health and recovery with a physiotherapist, and nutritions and diets and those types of exercises to get his foot healthy.

“The other part is the breakdown of his shot, form shooting, going from in a wheely thing … to being on one foot, the growth of that. And the final thing is just him with me: which he’s been with a lot in the classroom.”

The 76ers have struggled with a collection of injuries to their young stars long before Simmons hurt his foot. Youngsters Nerlens Noel, Joel Embiid and Jahlil Okafor have all spent time on the sidelines after being selected with lottery picks in previous NBA drafts, contributing to the 76ers’ dismal record in recent years.

However with Embiid now healthy and making a name for himself as one of the league’s best rookies, there does appear to be some positive signs for Philly, particularly with Simmons still to come into the side.