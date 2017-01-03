Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League live scores, blog

An undefeated Brisbane Heat will play host to the Sydney Sixers as they look to consolidate top spot in BBL06 leading into the finals. Catch all the live scores highlights and action from 7:10pm (AEDT) on The Roar.

The Heat have been near unstoppable this season, winning three from three and sitting comfortably at the pointy end of the ladder.

Brisbane made a tough chase look like a walk in the park in their last game against Hobart thanks to yet another match-winning innings from Chris Lynn, who smacked seven sixes in an unbeaten 84 from just 50 balls.

Lynn comfortably leads the competition for clearing the rope, with 13 maximums from just three innings as he sits second for most runs in the league with a ridiculous average of 198.

It’s not just the batting that’s served Brisbane so well, with Mark Steketee sitting second on the leading wicket-takers list, despite playing one game less than the rest of the top six.

Topping that particular list though is Sixers strike bowler Sean Abbott who is finding a rich vein of form, picking up an astounding 5/16 against the Adelaide Strikers last Thursday.

He sits three wickets clear at the top of the league but has plenty of support in the form of Ben Dwarshuis who happens to sit equal second for most wickets.

Despite Abbott’s stellar efforts against the Strikers, they were still bundled out with the bat in embarrassing fashion, continuing their struggling season as they fight with their own inconsistency.

They sit in fifth at the moment with two wins and two losses, but they really need a big win to bolster that net run rate and wrestle their way into the finals equation.

Brisbane, on the other hand, are fighting it out with the Scorchers at the moment for top spot but have a game in hand and remain the only side in the league to be undefeated this season.

Prediction

The Sixers’ batting collapse against the Strikers really opened up a lot of cracks in their game as they slipped to 5/46 at one point.

They desperately needed a strong game to bounce back with and push for that top-four spot, but they’ve been handed the Brisbane Heat who are arguably the best side in the competition at the moment.

Chris Lynn is hitting everything out of the park and the Heat have an extremely well-rounded bowling attack, meaning they don’t need to rely on any one bowler to keep them in the game.

This might be a tough night out at the office for the Sixers if they can’t contain the Heat top order.

Brisbane to win by 40 runs or 7 wickets.