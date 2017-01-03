Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Big Bash League live scores, blog

An undefeated Brisbane Heat will play host to the Sydney Sixers as they look to consolidate top spot in BBL06 leading into the finals. Catch all the live scores highlights and action from 7:10pm (AEDT) on The Roar.
The Heat have been near unstoppable this season, winning three from three and sitting comfortably at the pointy end of the ladder.
Brisbane made a tough chase look like a walk in the park in their last game against Hobart thanks to yet another match-winning innings from Chris Lynn, who smacked seven sixes in an unbeaten 84 from just 50 balls.
Lynn comfortably leads the competition for clearing the rope, with 13 maximums from just three innings as he sits second for most runs in the league with a ridiculous average of 198.
It’s not just the batting that’s served Brisbane so well, with Mark Steketee sitting second on the leading wicket-takers list, despite playing one game less than the rest of the top six.
Topping that particular list though is Sixers strike bowler Sean Abbott who is finding a rich vein of form, picking up an astounding 5/16 against the Adelaide Strikers last Thursday.
He sits three wickets clear at the top of the league but has plenty of support in the form of Ben Dwarshuis who happens to sit equal second for most wickets.
Despite Abbott’s stellar efforts against the Strikers, they were still bundled out with the bat in embarrassing fashion, continuing their struggling season as they fight with their own inconsistency.
They sit in fifth at the moment with two wins and two losses, but they really need a big win to bolster that net run rate and wrestle their way into the finals equation.
Brisbane, on the other hand, are fighting it out with the Scorchers at the moment for top spot but have a game in hand and remain the only side in the league to be undefeated this season.
Prediction
The Sixers’ batting collapse against the Strikers really opened up a lot of cracks in their game as they slipped to 5/46 at one point.
They desperately needed a strong game to bounce back with and push for that top-four spot, but they’ve been handed the Brisbane Heat who are arguably the best side in the competition at the moment.
Chris Lynn is hitting everything out of the park and the Heat have an extremely well-rounded bowling attack, meaning they don’t need to rely on any one bowler to keep them in the game.
This might be a tough night out at the office for the Sixers if they can’t contain the Heat top order.
Brisbane to win by 40 runs or 7 wickets.
8:12pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:12pm | ! Report
15th Over
. . 4 . . 2
14.2 – Dwarshius nearly finds the outside edge of Burns who just tries to dab at the ball. Nothing on it in the end.
14.3 – FOUR!! But he gets plenty on this one!! Burns clears the front foot as Dwarshuis goes too full and the former test opener creams it back down the ground and into the ropes at long off.
14.5 – More dot balls. Short and wide and probably should have been dispatched from Burns but he swings and misses at another one. Four dots in the over so far.
Heat 4/131
8:08pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:08pm | ! Report
14th Over
4 4 . 1 1 .
13.1 – FOUR!! Cutting not afraid to take on the bowler. Second ball at the crease and he’s down on the reverse sweep, beating the man at backward point and away to the boundary.
13.2 – FOUR!! Another sweep but a little less convincing this time. He tries the traditional sweep this time but gets a big top edge over the head of Haddin.
13.4 – Dragged short from Somerville and Cutting pulls off the front foot through square leg for a single into the deep.
13.5 – Short down leg side again from Somerville and it’s Burns this time who works it off the hips through the on side for a single.
Heat 4/125
8:05pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:05pm | ! Report
13th Over
1 4 . 6 2 2
12.1 – A bit of a full toss from Thornton, a mistimed yorker by the looks of it but he only gives away the single to deep mid wicket in the end.
12.2 – FOUR!! Luck on the side of Burns there. Thornton gives him a ripper short ball and Burns throws the willow at it with a wild hook shot attempt. He gets a thick top edge that just skims over the top of Haddin’s gloves and away to the ropes behind the stumps.
12.4 – SIX!!! Burns goes for the slog over cow corner!! He didn’t quite get 100% of it and it looked for a second that Jason Roy could pull off another great catch in the deep, but it just clears the ropes and the Heat get six more on the total.
12.6 – Square drive to end the over. Burns places it well and they come back for a second. Brisbane needed a big over like that to bounce back from the slow middle overs.
Heat 4/115
8:01pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:01pm | ! Report
12trh Over
1 . . 2 W .
11.2 – Back of a length from Botha. Ross is deep in the crease, working it off the hips through the on side but he can’t break the in field and it’s a dot.
11.4 – Very good running from these two, dropping it short through mid wicket and taking off hard for the first, giving them time to get back for the second on the throw.
11.5 – WHAT A CATCH!!
OUT!! A Ross c Maddinson b Botha 6 (10)
Botha gave Ross a juicy halfvolley, nice and full and Ross goes for the big shot. He gets plenty of distance on it but it falls into the waiting hands fo Maddinson on the ropes who has to toss the ball up as he falls over the boundary, before coming back into the field of play and completing the catch. We see that kind of thing so often these days but that doesn’t take away from the sill involved.
11.6 – Ben Cutting the new man in for Brisbane.
Heat 4/100
7:56pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:56pm | ! Report
11th Over
. W . 1 2 .
10.1 – Thornton again back into the attack. He has 0/22 from his two over so far.
10.2 – Hit on the pads… there’s a big appeal. AND HE’S GONE!!
OUT!! J Peirson lbw Thornton 44 (30)
Thornton gets his first wicket in the BBL and it’s another big one for the Sixers. Peirson was the established batsman after the key men in Lynn and McCullum were sent packing but he’s on his way back to the sheds now himself. Good delivery on a length and looking to take out the top of middle and leg.
10.3 – Joe Burns at the crease now.
10.4 – Short and wide from Thronton. Burns slips back into the crease and cuts quite late towards a wide third man. They take the single from it.
10.5 – Oh nearly a chance there!! Thornton dropped it back of a length and Ross just completely got the stroke wrong, chipping it through the off side but just over the head of point.
Heat 3/97
7:51pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:51pm | ! Report
10th Over
. 1 1 . . 1
9.1 – Botha back into the attack for the Sixers.
9.2 – Peirson skipping down the wicket to Botha who just drags it a touch short. Punched down to long on for a single. The Sixers are really bringing this back in now.
9.3 – Alex Ross goes for the reverse sweep!! It was pre meditated and Botha saw it coming, changing his line and forcing Peirson to just slice it into the deep for a single.
9.6 – Another single to end the over, a very good one from Johan Botha with just the three coming from it.
Heat 2/94
7:47pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:47pm | ! Report
9th Over
6 W 1 1 . .
8.1 – SIX!!! Lynn only deals in sixers!! He’s done it again back down the ground, just shifting that front leg across and hammering the full ball back over the bowlers head and over the sight screen.
8.2 – OUT!! C Lynn c Roy b Abbott 13 (7)
Another key wicket falls for the Heat and the Sixers are very much alive after a tough start. Abbott was brave to go full again and Lynn fell into the trap, trying to loft it back over the fence down the ground again but he finds the fielder at long on instead who was down there for that miss hit.
8.3 – Alex Ross the new man in for Brisbane. Ooohhh a nice delivery first up from Abbott who finds the outside edge. Ross was squared up and got the edge but there’s no slips in place and they take a single to third man.
8.5 – Another peach from Abbott who is ripper form at the moment. He beats the edge of Ross who really hung the bat out to dry on that one.
Heat 2/91
7:42pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:42pm | ! Report
8th Over
. 6 . . 1 wd 2
7.1 – Chris Lynn the new man in for the Heat. Thornton back into the attack for the Sixers as well. The young man has a good bit of pace in him.
7.2 – SIX!!! He wastes no time at all Chris Lynn!! Second ball at the crease and he just opens up the front leg to the fuller delivery and sends it high over the long on boundary rope. The crowd love that one.
7.4 – Good bumper from Thornton there and Lynn thought about the shot before swaying out of harms way.
7.6 – Wide down leg side from Thornton and he’ll have to bowl that one again.
Heat 1/83
7:38pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:38pm | ! Report
7th Over
1 1 1 . . W
6.1 – Leading wicket taker of the tournament so far Sean Abbott into the attack. Needs to break through here.
6.2 – Short and wide from Abbott but Peirson can’t quite connect with it as well as he’d like, dribbling it out to deep point for a single to the tally.
6.5 – A big, big swing from McCullum on that one, nearly throwing his shoulder out but the ball avoids the willow and it’s another dot ball.
6.6 – OUT!! B McCullum c Botha b Abbott 30 (21)
Huge wicket for McCullum and he was just trying to force the issue after a couple of swings and misses. Abbott drops it on a good length and McCullum tries to pull it over cow corner but skies it high towards Johan Botha at deep mid wicket. He settles under it and pockets the catch comfortably in the end.
Heat 1/73
7:33pm
Connor Bennett said | 7:33pm | ! Report
6th Over
1 . 4 1 1 1
5.1 – Somerville floats one up above the eyeline to tempt McCullum into the stroke. He does so, getting down on one knee and sweeping in the air through the mid wicket area but it falls safe and they take the single.
5.3 – FOUR!!Peirson is on fire tonight so far!! Somerville just turned a little too far down leg side and that was enough for Peirson to skip down the wicket and lift it over deep square leg. One bounce into the ropes.
5.5 – Swept behind square through the leg side from McCullum but the Sixers have a man down there for a shot and they keep it to a single.
Heat 0/70