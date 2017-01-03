Daria Gavrilova vs Lucie Hradecká: Hopman Cup tennis live scores, blog

After a shock loss to Spain, Australia will be in a must-win situation against the Czech Republic at the Hopman Cup. Can Daria Gavrilova secure her first win of 2017 against Lucie Hradecka? Join The Roar from around 10pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.

Daria Gavrilova was unable to pick-up a win against world No.66 Lara Arruabarrena in Australia’s shock 2-1 loss to Spain in their opening tie.

The 22-year-old who broke onto the scene at last year’s tournament failed to find any consistency, riddled by a number of unforced errors. Arruabarrena stopped the Russian turned Aussie in her tracks with her strong game at the net.

The Aussie will be looking to turn around and deliver a win for her adopted country against world No.166 Lucie Hradecká.

If she can get away to an early lead through a good service game, Gavrilova will be in a good position to gift Australia their first win of 2017 in their Hopman Cup title defence.

Her opponent Lucie Hradecká will be looking to make some noise after a first round loss to America’s CoCo Vandeweghe.

The Czech was unable to stand up to her opponent, embarrassed in a 6-4, 6-2 straight sets loss after replacing Petra Kvitova.

The match between the pair lasted only an hour with Hradecká double faulting on six occasions.

She made a late comeback in the second set but couldn’t close out against the 25-year-old, leading to a horror 3-0 loss at the hands of the USA in their first tie.

Both teams sit on the bottom of Group B and will be hoping for a big win to remain in contention for the final.

The pair have played each other once, meeting in the first round of last year’s Australian Open. In that match Gavrilova prevailed in straight sets 7-6, 6-4.

Prediction

Dasha will struggle to close out the match, however she will eventually finish off Hradecká in a three-set battle that will see Australia win the tie.

Gavrilova in three sets.

Join The Roar from around 10pm (AEDT) or following the completion of Nick Kyrgios and Adam Pavlasek for live coverage and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.