Dropping Renshaw for Marsh would be a “terrible move”, says Clarke

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke believes it would be a “terrible move” for selectors to axe youngster Matt Renshaw in favour of Shaun Marsh for next month’s tour of India.

Renshaw consolidated his spot as Test opener by passing fifty on the opening day of the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney – his second half-century in three matches.

However, it is believed selectors haven’t ruled out recalling subcontinent specialist Marsh, who lost his position after breaking his finger in the first Test against South Africa in November.

Clarke paid tribute to Renshaw’s patient knock at the SCG before pointing out the benefits of throwing the newcomer into the cauldron against the top-ranked nation on their own turf.

“He’s played really well. He’s left the ball well, he’s defended the ball well. He deserves a lot of credit,” Clarke said during the commentary on the Nine Network.

“There’s been talk that Australia aren’t going to take him to India, that Shaun Marsh will open in place of him. I think it’d be a terrible move.”

The 20-year-old Renshaw was solid on debut in a win over South Africa earlier this summer but made his mark with an impressive 77 against Pakistan in the series-opener in Brisbane.

The Queenslander is considered a certainty to fly to India, where he is likely to battle against Marsh during a team camp in Dubai and a tour match ahead of the first Test in Pune.

Marsh recently made his anticipated return from injury for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, but has failed to reach double figures in three innings.

“(Renshaw has) got to go to India. They can take (Marsh) if he’s fit. Shaun’s a wonderful player and has scored a lot of runs in Sri Lanka and in subcontinent conditions,” Clarke said.

“I can understand why they’d take Shaun but (Renshaw) is only 20 years of age. He needs to go to India and see the conditions. The best education you can get is going there and playing.”