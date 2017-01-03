John Van’t Schip steps down as Melbourne City coach

Jets defender falls over for no reason, or was there more to it?

Melbourne City head coach John Van’t Schip has announced his resignation from the club, effective immediately.

Van’t Schip has left the club in order to return home to his native Holland in order to help care for his ill father.

“I have been faced with a choice between my family in Holland and my work here in Australia and there was only one right decision,” Van’t Schip said.

“I did not want my personal circumstances to impact the club in any way. I am part of a strong coaching team that has been carefully nurtured over the last three years and that gives me great confidence that this situation will not adversely affect the club’s progress.”

Melbourne City and City Football Group chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak paid tribute to Van’t Schip.

“John’s reaction to his personal circumstances is testament to the man he is and why he has been such an important contributor to the Club’s development both on and off the field – culminating in guiding our men’s first team to its maiden trophy,” Al Mubarak said.

“He has our ongoing gratitude and support as his focus rightly turns to his family.”

Van’t Schip has enjoyed two stints at City, the first under their previous moniker of Melbourne Heart from 2009-2012, the second starting in 2013.

It was during this second stint that the Dutch coach guided the club to their first ever piece of silverware, overseeing a 1-0 victory over Sydney FC in the 2016 FFA Cup Final.

“I would like to thank everyone at Melbourne City and the City Football Group for their support,” Van’t Schip said. “The club’s development since its creation will always be a source of great personal pride to me.”

Michael Valkanis will take over as the side’s interim head coach immediately as City search for a permanent replacement to Van’t Schip.

Despite boasting a line-up that includes star Socceroo Tim Cahill and Uruguayan sharpshooter Bruno Fornaroli, the club is currently sitting in fourth spot on the A-League table. Their next game is at home against the Western Sydney Wanderers.