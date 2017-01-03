New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st T20 live scores

New Zealand will be looking to backup their clean sweep in the one-day series against Bangladesh when the three-match T20 leg of the tour gets underway at McLean Park in Napier. Join The Roar for live scores of the first T20 from 5pm (AEDT).

It was unknown what the Bangladesh team would produce away from the subcontinent, after they drew a Test series and picked up an ODI win against England last year back at home.

The Tigers might be known as minnows of world cricket, but they proved to be anything but at home. Unfortunately, travelling to New Zealand has so far been a much tougher task, with the side being comprehensively beaten in all three ODI matches.

New Zealand are one of the best short-form sides in the world and the Tigers failed to score anywhere near enough runs, while struggling to prevent the Black Caps peeling off big scores.

The dead rubber third ODI was the worst of the lot for the tourists, as they went down by eight wickets with almost nine overs remaining, defending just 236.

Bangladesh’s biggest problem has been scoring runs through the middle order and stopping a flow of wickets – or collapsing – with the Kiwi bowlers getting on top with ease.

The major question regards the makeup of the New Zealand team for this series. With a long tour from South Africa still to come, they certainly could rest some starts, with Kane Williamson and the bowlers at the top of that possible list.

Prediction

While Bangladesh will fight hard, a win in the first game of a series away from home is beyond them.

We are certainly willing to be surprised though, as we were when they hosted England not so long ago.

New Zealand to take the early series lead.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the first T20 in Napier from 5pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.