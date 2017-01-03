Nick Kyrgios vs Adam Pavlásek: Hopman Cup tennis live scores, blog

Australia will be hoping for redemption when they take on the Czech Republic in their second, must-win Hopman Cup tie. Can Nick Kyrgios get off to a winning start against Adam Pavlasek? Join The Roar from 8:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage.

Nick Kyrgios got his season off to a red-hot start with a win over world No.28 Feliciano Lopez of Spain on New Year’s Day.

The world No.13 enjoyed an emphatic straight sets 6-3, 6-4 victory and looked to have improved both mentally and physically after a sour end to the 2016 season.

The Australian’s serving was strong, hitting a total of 14 aces, five of which came in his opening two service games, clocking speeds of around 205 km/h on his second serve and blasting Lopez out of the match.

Kyrgios’ fitness proved his biggest strength after the appointment of Martin Skinner at the back end of 2016 with his conditioning having improved a lot since his last game of 2016 at Shanghai.

Adam Pavlásek on the other hand, started off the Hopman Cup with a loss to America’s Jack Sock in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 3-6.

Pavlásek, ranked 75th on the ATP tour, pushed the world No.23 Sock, ensuring he stayed in the game as long as possible.

A win over Kyrgios would be huge for the Czech, as he hopes to make his big break having made his grand slam debut in 2016 at the French Open as a lucky loser.

He is no stranger to the Hopman Cup after replacing Radek Stepanek last year, managing to topple Fabio Fognini in their second match, the Czech Republic eventually finishing third following wins over Canada and Italy.

Pavlásek and Kyrgios have never played each other before.

Prediction

Nick Kyrgios will hold off Adam Pavlásek and tally another win for the Aussies in an emphatic fashion.

Kyrgios in straight sets.

Join The Roar from 8:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and coverage of the match and be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re following along