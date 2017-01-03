Perth Wildcats sign import Bryce Cotton

Perth Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson is confident he has found the missing piece of the puzzle after signing former NBA guard Bryce Cotton for the remainder of the NBL season.

Cotton notched 15 games for the Utah Jazz in 2014/15, before stints with Phoenix and Memphis last season.

The 24-year-old was playing for Turkish club Anadolu Efes Istanbul recently, but he left last month citing family reasons and security fears.

Cotton replaces Jaron Johnson at the Wildcats.

Johnson was axed by the club for the second time last month after the Wildcats cited the need for better team balance.

Cotton’s best NBA game came in a 2015 Jazz win over Dallas, where he scored 21 points and dished out four assists.

In his time playing in the D-League for San Antonio’s feeder team, he averaged 22 points per game, shooting at 44.9 per cent from outside the arc.

Perth’s hopes of making a 31st straight play-off appearance hangs in the balance.

The Wildcats sit in sixth spot on the table with an 8-9 record.

Gleeson hopes Cotton will be able to play a crucial role in turning around the team’s fortunes.

“We thought we needed more help with our ball handling and perimeter shooting,” Gleeson said.

“Bryce is an explosive scorer off the dribble or coming off screens to catch and shoot, with deep three-point range, and that’s really going to help us.

“He brings a lot of energy with his quickness, which our team will feed off. I think he’s going to become a crowd favourite very shortly.”

Cotton said he was keen to make an immediate impact for his new club.

The 185cm, 75kg guard is expected to be available for Saturday’s clash with the Kings in Sydney.

“I consider myself a team-first player, and this is a great opportunity for me to help this very successful organisation really take on the second half of the season,” Cotton said.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the court with my new teammates and working my hardest to do whatever I’m required to do.”