Another big score bolsters Handscomb’s incredible start to Test career

Newcomer Peter Handscomb has become the first Australian batsman in almost 100 years to score a half-century in his first four Tests.

The latest Australian to cash in on Pakistan’s toothless attack in the first innings of the third Test in Sydney, Handscomb reached 50 midway through the first session on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has now amassed over 200 runs in five innings after making his debut in November, and has yet to be dismissed below 54.

He became just the second Australian after Herbie Collins in 1920 to register a 50-plus score in each of his first four Tests.

Former captain Michael Clarke praised the 25-year-old Victorian’s ability to play off the back foot, as well as his footwork throughout the summer campaign.

“He’s been phenomenal this series, that’s for sure. To be able to play the pace bowlers like he does holds him in good stead for going to somewhere like India,” Clarke said during commentary for the Nine Network.

Peter Handscomb’s bright start

v South Africa in Adelaide – 54, 1*

v Pakistan in Brisbane – 105, 35*

v Pakistan in Melbourne – 54

v Pakistan in Sydney – 55*