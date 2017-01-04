Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Young Aussie Ashleigh Barty has a big task as she does battle with world No.1 Angelique Kerber in the second round of the Brisbane International. Catch all the action live on The Roar.
Barty dominated her first-round clash with Aleksandra Krunic, cruising past the Serbian with a straight sets 6-2, 6-2 victory.
While her world ranking of 271 doesn’t look great, it’s simply a starting point as she continues her return to the sport, having taken time off throughout 2015 and 2016.
A stint in the Women’s Big Bash League came to an end and now she’s back on the tour with a racket in her hand.
An arm injury halted her progress at the back end of last year, but Barty showed a fountain of ability in her win over Krunic on Monday.
Kerber, on the other hand, is in career-best form, having reached three grand slam finals last year, winning two of them to take the number one spot in women’s tennis.
A real test to start the New Year for Barty, but the young Aussie has shown great maturity to find the positives and tackle the challenge head on.
“What an opportunity it is to test yourself against the very best,” said Barty.
“I feel like I’m back happy and healthier and playing some good tennis at the moment… It’s going to be really exciting. I’m just looking forward to it. It’s just a perfect way to start the summer.”
Kerber is unsurprisingly the top seed for the tournament and will take that same ranking into the first grand slam of the year, the Australian Open, later in the month.
Barty, on the other hand, is searching for a wildcard entry as Tennis Australia finalise the draw.
Prediction
Barty will rise to the occasion and show off some of those skills that had her pegged as a future champion when she was winning junior titles, but this game will be more of a learning curve than a chance to advance in the tournament.
Kerber to win 2-0
Catch all the live action from the Brisbane International tonight on The Roar.
11:33pm
11:33pm
Aaaaand again. Kerber with her fifth double fault of the game. Not what she needs right now with Barty firing back hard at the moment.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 2 15
Kerber – 6 0 0
11:32pm
11:32pm
Kerber overshoots the return serve and that’s two games in the blink of an eye to kick off the second set for Ash Barty. Kerber looks a little rattle here but she fought back from the same position in the opener.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 2 0
Kerber – 6 0 0
11:31pm
11:31pm
Quick service from Barty and she’s looking to cruise through another game here!! Three points in no time and she’s really coe out to play in the second set here.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 1 40
Kerber – 6 0 0
11:30pm
11:30pm
Barty breaks!!
Well I asked how she’d bounce back from the first set, and that’s the way to do it. She’s broken the world number on in fairly quick fashion as well. Barty has looked very strong at times tonight she just needs to find that consistency.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 1 0
Kerber – 6 0 0
11:29pm
11:29pm
Yet another double fault for Kerber. She looks to be struggling a bit on the service tonight and Barty certainly won’t be complaining.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 0 40
Kerber – 6 0 15
11:28pm
11:28pm
Kerber opens up the service game for the second set having broken to end the first.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 0 15
Kerber – 6 0 15
11:26pm
11:26pm
Barty finds the net on the forehand… and that will be a set point for Kerber coming up.
KERBER WINS THE 1ST SET
Barty gives it to her with another long ball over the backline. Those unforced errors are hurting her tonight. The German will be happy to get that first set out of the way after a bit of a shaky start and a broken serve.
How will Barty bounce back from here?
Match Score:
Barty – 3 0 0
Kerber – 6 0 0
11:24pm
11:24pm
Well she made a meal of it on the Kerber serve to give up the game, but Barty makes no mistakes on the overhead smash this time, sending Kerber the wrong way and firing into the back wall.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 30
Kerber – 5 30
11:23pm
11:23pm
Barty takes the first point on serve but Kerber keeps the pressure on with another ripper forehand across court. She just keeps finding a way to hit those tight angles and it’s nearly impossible to defend.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 15
Kerber – 5 15
11:22pm
11:22pm
Well it wasn’t easy but Kerber holds onto her serve and sits one game away from the first set. The overhead slam was set up for Barty with Kerber on the backfoot there, but she’s pulled it down into the net and drops her head.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 0
Kerber – 5 0
11:20pm
11:20pm
Fantastic shot from Ash Barty!!
The backline rally was going nowhere and out of nowhere Barty just adds 50% more power to the backhand and just fires it past Kerber with great speed.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 40
Kerber – 4 40
11:19pm
11:19pm
Break point coming off for Barty now… But Kerber hangs on thanks to the unforced error from Barty. This is a big game for the Aussie to stay in the first set.
Match Score:
Barty – 3 40
Kerber – 4 40