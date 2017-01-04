Ashleigh Barty vs Angelique Kerber: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Young Aussie Ashleigh Barty has a big task as she does battle with world No.1 Angelique Kerber in the second round of the Brisbane International. Catch all the action live on The Roar.

Barty dominated her first-round clash with Aleksandra Krunic, cruising past the Serbian with a straight sets 6-2, 6-2 victory.

While her world ranking of 271 doesn’t look great, it’s simply a starting point as she continues her return to the sport, having taken time off throughout 2015 and 2016.

A stint in the Women’s Big Bash League came to an end and now she’s back on the tour with a racket in her hand.

An arm injury halted her progress at the back end of last year, but Barty showed a fountain of ability in her win over Krunic on Monday.

Kerber, on the other hand, is in career-best form, having reached three grand slam finals last year, winning two of them to take the number one spot in women’s tennis.

A real test to start the New Year for Barty, but the young Aussie has shown great maturity to find the positives and tackle the challenge head on.

“What an opportunity it is to test yourself against the very best,” said Barty.

“I feel like I’m back happy and healthier and playing some good tennis at the moment… It’s going to be really exciting. I’m just looking forward to it. It’s just a perfect way to start the summer.”

Kerber is unsurprisingly the top seed for the tournament and will take that same ranking into the first grand slam of the year, the Australian Open, later in the month.

Barty, on the other hand, is searching for a wildcard entry as Tennis Australia finalise the draw.

Prediction

Barty will rise to the occasion and show off some of those skills that had her pegged as a future champion when she was winning junior titles, but this game will be more of a learning curve than a chance to advance in the tournament.

Kerber to win 2-0

Catch all the live action from the Brisbane International tonight on The Roar.