Australia set for Test tour of Bangladesh

Bob Hawke sculls his beer while on the SCG big screen

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has given the strongest indication yet the national side will return to Bangladesh this year, having refused to tour the nation since 2015 because of safety concerns.

Australia are set to face Bangladesh in a two-Test series in August-September, with the final dates to be settled.

CA postponed a Test series against Bangladesh in 2015 because of a possible security risk.

Sutherland noted at the time that “threats were credible and real and targeted, not only against westerners but against Australians”.

Security concerns also meant Australia didn’t take part in the under-19 World Cup, which was successfully hosted by Bangladesh in early 2016.

Security was heightened again for England’s recent Test tour of the country, with Alastair Cook’s side being shielded by a so-called “ring of steel” that included special forces, sniffer dogs and a bomb disposal unit.

CA’s head of security Sean Carroll spent almost two weeks studying the protection provided during that series and was seemingly impressed.

“What we saw at the end of last year was the England team tour Bangladesh. We certainly saw very strong security around the team,” Sutherland told ABC Radio on Wednesday.

“We continue to monitor what is happening in Bangladesh, but we work on the assumption we’re going to play and we start to plan accordingly.

“We certainly get a good deal of comfort from the way in which the security measures were put in place by the Bangladesh government in conjunction with the cricket board.

“At the moment I would be assuming that we will be playing two Tests over there.”

Australia haven’t faced Bangladesh in a Test since the final Test of Jason Gillespie’s career, during which the paceman posted an unbeaten double-ton in Dhaka.

If the tour proceeds, Steve Smith’s side will be kept busy in the lead-up to the 2017-18 Ashes.

They are set to visit India for a one-day series in October prior to the home summer.

Meanwhile, recent action by India’s top court to remove the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and secretary could impact the venues for Australia’s upcoming four-Test series.

“All of the indications we get at the moment is that it’s business as usual,” Sutherland said.