Australia vs Czech Republic doubles: Hopman Cup tennis live scores, blog

For one of Australia or the Czech Republic, their chances of making the Hopman Cup final end with the third rubber in their second round tie as mixed doubles, played with Fast 4 rules determine who stays alive in the competition. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 11:30pm (AEDT).

Australia started their Hopman Cup title defence in horror fashion on Sunday, going down in a shock 2-1 loss to Spain.

Nick Kyrgios might have got things off on the right foot after a big straight sets win over Feliciano Lopez, but Daria Gavrilova couldn’t follow it up herself before the Aussies were blown off the court in mixed doubles.

If the pair can’t follow it up with a win here then making the final of the Hopman Cup will be impossible, and turn Thursday Night’s clash with the United States of America into a three tie dead rubber.

The clash with the USA was supposed to be the best of the lot to decide who took out Group B, but that equation is now looking in jeopardy.

The Czech Republic were also blown off the court on Sunday, although that was a much more expected loss as the USA’s Jack Sock and CoCo Vandeweghe smashed Adam Pavlasek and Lucie Hradecka into the ground and didn’t let them into the tie at all.

Pavlasek and Hradecka didn’t get into the matches and even though the doubles turned into an exhibition dead rubber, it was obvious they were a step behind the Americans.

Prediction

Realistically, we should never have got to this third rubber in a live tie given Australia are the much stronger team.

They didn’t get it done in singles but they shouldn’t have too many problems in putting the Czech’s away here.

Australia in straight Fast 4 sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the third rubber between Australia and the Czech Republic from around 11:30pm (AEDT) or following the completion of Daria Gavrilova and Lucie Hradecka.