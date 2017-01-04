Australia vs Czech Republic doubles: Hopman Cup tennis live scores, blog

For one of Australia or the Czech Republic, their chances of making the Hopman Cup final end with the third rubber in their second round tie as mixed doubles, played with Fast 4 rules determine who stays alive in the competition. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from around 11:30pm (AEDT).
Australia started their Hopman Cup title defence in horror fashion on Sunday, going down in a shock 2-1 loss to Spain.
Nick Kyrgios might have got things off on the right foot after a big straight sets win over Feliciano Lopez, but Daria Gavrilova couldn’t follow it up herself before the Aussies were blown off the court in mixed doubles.
If the pair can’t follow it up with a win here then making the final of the Hopman Cup will be impossible, and turn Thursday Night’s clash with the United States of America into a three tie dead rubber.
The clash with the USA was supposed to be the best of the lot to decide who took out Group B, but that equation is now looking in jeopardy.
The Czech Republic were also blown off the court on Sunday, although that was a much more expected loss as the USA’s Jack Sock and CoCo Vandeweghe smashed Adam Pavlasek and Lucie Hradecka into the ground and didn’t let them into the tie at all.
Pavlasek and Hradecka didn’t get into the matches and even though the doubles turned into an exhibition dead rubber, it was obvious they were a step behind the Americans.
Prediction
Realistically, we should never have got to this third rubber in a live tie given Australia are the much stronger team.
They didn’t get it done in singles but they shouldn’t have too many problems in putting the Czech’s away here.
Australia in straight Fast 4 sets.
Be sure to join The Roar for live scores and coverage of the third rubber between Australia and the Czech Republic from around 11:30pm (AEDT) or following the completion of Daria Gavrilova and Lucie Hradecka.
12:44am
Riley Pettigrew said | 12:44am | ! Report
Both teams out on the court, ready to go
12:42am
Riley Pettigrew said | 12:42am | ! Report
Both teams getting ready to come out.
12:35am
Riley Pettigrew said | 12:35am | ! Report
Earlier tonight, Nick Kyrgios got off to a winning start over Adam Pavlasek 7-5, 6-4.
Lucie Hradecka then weathered a three-set thriller against Aussie Daria Gavrilova 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to level the tie at 1-1.
12:30am
Riley Pettigrew said | 12:30am | ! Report
Roarers, who are you tipping tonight?
12:34am
Scott Pryde said | 12:34am | ! Report
Think the Aussies will get up but jeez Gavrilova will be down on confidence.
12:36am
Riley Pettigrew said | 12:36am | ! Report
Definitely, both Gavrilova and Hradecka will also be knackered after that three-set thriller.
12:24am
Riley Pettigrew said | 12:24am | ! Report
G’day, welcome to The Roar’s live coverage of Australia vs Czech Republic. Here in Perth it is clear and 28 degrees. Feel free to leave your comments throughout the course of the coverage.