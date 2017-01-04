Australia vs Pakistan: Cricket live scores, blog, 3rd Test – Day 2

David Warner and Matt Renshaw drove Australia to a position of great strength at the end of the first day’s play at the Sydney Cricket Ground and Pakistan will now need a miracle to try and crawl back into the encounter. Follow the live scores and blog of Day 2 from 10.30am (AEDT) here on The Roar.

Pakistan’s bowling was expected to guide the side to some enthralling performances during the series, with some having even tipped them to go on to win a Test or two.

Ever since the start of the series, the Pakistan bowling has, however, never failed to disappoint and it all came to head on the first day of the SCG Test when Warner punished it with a pounding century in the first session of the game, becoming just the fifth batsman in the history of Test match cricket to do so.

Even while Warner was going hammer and tongs, it wasn’t as if the Pakistani bowlers were able to pick things off at the other end.

Renshaw, slow to begin with, completed his maiden Test hundred, making him the seventh youngest Aussie to do so and finished unbeaten on 167. A double-century awaits him as Australia resume at 3-365 on Day 2.

Pakistan had some odd moments of joy which they could have built on.

When Warner fell, they could have done something to try and trigger a collapse. They did dismiss Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith fairly cheaply but couldn’t drill a hole in that inexperienced Aussie middle-order.

With Hilton Cartwright making his debut at six, a struggling Matthew Wade at seven and the bowlers to follow, an early wicket of Peter Handscomb might have made things easier for the visitors.

Instead, Sarfaraz Ahmed missed a straightforward stumping chance of Handscomb, allowing him to settle down and go on to 40. Vitally, it allowed Australia a chance to settle their nerves with a 121-run stand for the fourth wicket that remains unbeaten.

Going into the second day, Renshaw will be aiming big. Indian batsman Karun Nair recently converted his maiden Test century into a triple hundred and Renshaw could well use him as motivation.

Australia can bat the best part of two sessions which should be good enough for him to get to that landmark unless Pakistan can come up with a good plan to get a few wickets up front – something they haven’t managed all series.

Given how things have gone, a score of nearly 600 looks all but a formality for Australia and they will then look to unleash their spinners on a slowing SCG surface.

Follow the live scores and blog of this second day’s play of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan from 10.30am (AEDT) on The Roar.