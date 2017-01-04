Burns happy for mate Renshaw after first Test ton

Renshaw overcomes nasty hit to the head to notch debut ton

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The knock may have further damaged his chances of an Australian recall but Joe Burns says he cheered when Matt Renshaw celebrated his maiden ton in the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

Renshaw has cemented his Test spot after hitting 167 not out to steer Australia to 3-365 by stumps on day one of the third Test at the SCG.

Renshaw replaced Burns in November’s third Test win over South Africa in Adelaide.

And Renshaw’s patient ton in Sydney ensured a Test return remained further from Burns’ grasp.

However, Burns said he cheered on Queensland teammate Renshaw to triple figures while glued to the TV coverage.

“It was awesome to watch, I had it on all day,” Burns said of Renshaw’s knock.

“There was a lot of cheering when he made his first hundred.

“Playing with him for Queensland and knowing personally what that feels like, for him to achieve that is fantastic.

“I am sure there are plenty more to come.”

Burns has been forced to state a Test recall case in the Big Bash League in the Brisbane Heat middle order with no Sheffield Shield scheduled until February.

Heat No.5 Burns hit 51 not out to help Brisbane reach 6-186 in their BBL clash with Sydney Sixers at a sold out Gabba on Tuesday night.

The Sixers reached 7-191 with two balls to spare.

“I haven’t had much to do with the first few games so it was nice to get a few overs (of batting),” said Burns after Brisbane’s three game winning season start was snapped.

“I knew at stages through the tournament I will have more to do in some games than others so I really wanted to stand up in those ones.”

Asked if it was frustrating to vie for a Test recall via the BBL, Burns said: “Yes and no.

“It’s nice to have a change, play in front of a sold out Gabba game after game.

“Having such support it really does take your mind off any selection thing that is going on.

“I am just enjoying playing Twenty20 cricket.”

Second-placed Brisbane (3-1) will sweat on the fitness of master blaster Chris Lynn and Windies leggie Samuel Badree ahead of Thursday’s BBL clash in Perth against leaders the Scorchers.

Lynn aggravated a troublesome shoulder complaint attempting an outfield catch but will fly with the team to Perth on Wednesday.

Badree came off the field during the Sixers’ run chase and did not return.

“He’s coming with us in the early flight to Perth so not too many concerns there,” Burns said of Lynn.