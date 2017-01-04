Can anyone stop Sydney FC, besides the Victory or City?

Jets defender falls over for no reason, or was there more to it?

The blueprint for the perfect start to an A-League season might look something like this.

1) A settled and talented squad requiring a few flourishes. The acquisition of a quality nine to complete the vision of the coach, who seeks competition for every position in the team.

2) A successful coach with something of an axe to grind after a disappointing season prior.

3) Dominant early performances, flushed with goals scored by a variety of attacking options.

4) An essentially injury free squad, allowing for rest and rotation.

Compared to the unfortunate, injury-ravaged starts of some other clubs such as Adelaide United and Newcastle, Sydney FC has been blessed.

However, while impressive, sitting where no other A-League team has previously sat at this stage of the competition, has taken more than these building blocks to produce it.

Strategy and execution on the pitch has been consistently excellent. Not flawless, but as close as a team has come in recent times.

So how do you stop, frustrate and eventually beat them, as only Melbourne City have done this year?

Looking through the squad, there must be areas to expose. Yet it’s one thing to identify a weakness and another to implement a strategy to exploit it.

Danny Vukovic was outstanding in 2016. Eight clean sheets in the league alone is impressive in anyone’s language. Unfortunately, his arrival was the trigger for a back story that brewed with former ‘keeper Vedran Janjetovic.

The dramas and the eventual switch that took place with the Wanderers were ugly. The downside for Sydney is that without their number one man, Andrew Redmayne might be a risky proposition if called upon.

His confidence must surely be at an all-time low and as superb as the back four have been to start the season, the man in goal will still be called upon in desperate moments. Redmayne allowed sixteen goals in the seven matches in which he started for the Wanderers this season.

There were no clean sheets.

To label this as a potential weakness for Sydney implies an expectation or fear of illness or misadventure for Vukovic. That’s not something other teams can hang their hat on as they attempt to throw a spanner in Sydney’s works. However, it is a concern as the season progresses and the permanent number one might need some time to rest or recuperate.

The back four have been outstanding and part of the reason that Vukovic has been called on so infrequently. Michael Zullo in particular, has shone. The run that he and Rhyan Grant provide, looping around attackers into wide areas and the subsequent balls they deliver into the box, have been flat out, quality.

Both the left and right backs have been reflective of Sydney’s apparent fitness levels and part of the reason its second halves have been dominant.

It seems hard to believe, yet they do look better over the course than other sides that have appeared to fade late. Sydney have scored eleven goals in the last 20 minutes of matches and are yet to concede a goal in the corresponding period.

To combat the run and legs of Sydney, other teams must keep them busier at the defensive end and stifle the quick counter that has been a key part in their success.

The problem lies in that keeping them busy should mean possession and control, yet Sydney is content to sit and soak before countering. Their last two encounters have been clear indicators of this approach.

Both Brisbane (546-334) and Adelaide (459-393) dominated the passing stats, yet failed to crack a resolute defence or deal with the quality and precision of Sydney’s counters. This has been the case nine times already this season.

In those nine games the completed passing stats look like this: Sydney 3154 passes, opponents 4281 passes. The difference here is quality versus quantity and the class shown as Sydney attack is poignant.

Neither Grant nor Zullo are tall and perhaps engaging them aerially more often would expose something, yet this does sound so much simpler than it would be in practicality.

Matt Jurman, whose loss will be a blow to Sydney, had built a fortress with Alex Wilkinson. He is potentially the most telling out with which Sydney may have to deal this season, despite having the able Sebastian Ryall step in. Ryall’s agility and speed could be exposed.

The Victory have something they can throw at the last line of Sydney. Marco Rojas, Fahid Ben Khalfallah and Besart Berisha can crack the Sydney back four. The quickness of feet, deft and instinctive passing can test the bigger central defenders of Sydney. They were closer last time round and are building nicely.

Melbourne City, through Bruce Kamau and the gifted Bruno Fornaroli can threaten the Sydney defence as they have clearly shown already this season. The only team to beat Sydney in or outside the league are yet to experience defeat at the Sky Blues’ hands.

Goals have been few and far between against Sydney and there doesn’t appear to be a weakness in the air or on the ground. The speed of Grant and Zullo has protected the by-line quite well.

Something tells me that the middle corridor might be the place to attack Sydney. Just a hunch really, yet coaches can sometimes turn a hunch into a plan and nothing else has proven consistently effective. Rojas and Fornaroli have appeared the two most likely.

The ridiculously low goal output of opponents has also been due to an incredibly effective holding midfield led by Josh Brilliante. along with the more attacking Brandon O’Neill and Milos Ninkovic. The midfield has turned toward goal when taking possession far more often than in recent years.

One of the frustrations of Jacques Faty and Mickael Tavares was their reluctance to do the same and Sydney look a better team with the more positive approach of Brillante and co in midfield. The attacking disposition Arnold has instilled in the squad is palpable.

Up front is also proving a headache for A-League opponents. Alex Brosque is slotting in behind Bobo and Filip Holosko, picking up scraps. Holosko himself is running tirelessly and while still not convincing supporters that he is the out and out attacking, goal scoring option that they thought he was, the role that Graham Arnold is using him in is outstandingly effective.

When the front three do struggle, they can look a little clunky. Coaches will seek to identify the pattern that exists on those days when they are not in peak form. Analysis of the way Melbourne City have dealt with them would be a good place to start.

Personally I think the role of Bobo is being somewhat underestimated. The use of a strong, physical defender in very much a one on one defensive approach, might aid in limiting his influence.

After struggling early to adapt to the style of the A-League, Bobo’s ability to step up from the back four, fill the space between the lines and retain possession and distribute laterally to create width, has been impressive and effective.

The biggest challenge facing opposition defences is that Sydney’s goals stem from a variety of sources. The non-reliance on a focal nine is difficult to address, as the threats come from deeper and wider areas.

The teams that have dealt most effectively with Sydney have been able to maintain a high level of concentration in defence for long periods. Adelaide did this well in the scoreless draw and Melbourne City were disciplined in the FFA Cup final.

That is the benchmark for defensive success against Sydney and nothing less. The Sky Blues will always create chances and the ability to stay switched on defensively is key.

There are ways through a defence, there always is, and no team is unbeatable. The talk around the perfect season is premature and unnecessary. What is more relevant, is just how professional and clinical this team has been so far.

The league needs a challenger, in fact, Sydney needs a challenger. The next Big Blue is something that might give us a clearer indication as to whether the Victory are that challenge or perhaps Melbourne City will continue their excellent form against the Sky Blues.