If you can lose a Test in a session, why can’t you can’t win one?

When I listen to Greg Matthews call cricket, I have a general rule not to think too much about anything he says. Doing so can involve deconstructing non-sequiturs and fallacies, and that stuff can fry your brain.

With all this in mind, however, and with great trepidation, I did as much early on the first day of this Sydney Test.

‘Mo’ had just joined Tim Lane and Waqar Younis in Fairfax’s box and in reference to Pakistan’s limp start, said something along the lines of, “You can lose a Test in a session, but you can’t win one.”

The comment was delivered with Mo’s usual pretence for funkiness and chutzpah, but also with the sageness of a tribal elder.

Indeed, Mo came across as cricket’s version of Yoda!

The comment went unchallenged by Tim and Waqar, but at the same time, I didn’t feel that that meant they acknowledged it. It seemed more Tim sharing my general rule and Waqar not backing his command of English to argue otherwise.

Either way, “You can lose a Test in a session, but you can’t win one” didn’t strike me as a time-honoured cricketing adage. It struck me as the kind of half-arsed thing Mo can say without thinking things through.

So let’s do that.

Presumably, Mo was saying that you can play so badly in a session that it can cost you a game, but you can never play so well that you can win one.

That doesn’t tie in with Newton’s third law: for every action, there is equal and opposite reaction.

If a team can play so badly that it can be decisive, then surely it can play well enough to gain the same effect?

Consider a Test where both teams have been well organised. Their batsmen have played responsibly and their bowlers have been disciplined. Neither team could be criticised for losing its focus for a second. Indeed, it’s been session after session of good, hard cricket.

Then one player does something exceptional to break the game open. It wasn’t that the other team played poorly; it was that this batmen or bowler was extraordinary. In one session, the player’s brilliance tilted the balance in his team’s favour. In one session, Brian Lara or Dennis Lillee dug deep to swing momentum their country’s way.

Is that not a characteristic we’ve seen in many, many Tests?

I guess Mo was really aiming to contextualise just how costly dropping a session can be. Pakistan seemed dispirited after their implosion on the last day in Melbourne and Mo’s analysis was that they’d better get their act together fast. And he was 100 per cent on the money about that. Pakistan were a rabble in that first session and you couldn’t help but feel that it has already cost them this Test.

But it’s a fallacy to suggest that brilliant cricket isn’t as decisive as poor cricket. If it were the case, the game would be defined more by ducks and ‘none fors’ than it would triple hundreds and Laker’s 19 in a match.