Destanee Aiava vs Svetlana Kuznetsova: Brisbane International live scores, blog

Sixteen-year-old Aussie qualifier Destanee Aiava faces world No.9 Svetlana Kuznetsova in what will prove to be the biggest match of her short career. Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage and scores.

Destanee Aiava has broken onto the tennis scene after a stunning start to the Brisbane International.

At 16 years of age, she has already secured a wildcard to the 2017 Australian Open, making history as the first player born in the 2000s to participate in the main draw of a Grand Slam.

Aiava is ranked 386th on the WTA Tour, however, she has proved herself by breezing through the qualifiers at Brisbane. Her dream tournament run kicked off with a big straight sets win over last year’s Brisbane semifinalist Samantha Crawford 6-0, 6-4.

She continued her journey through qualifying with a win over Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-2, 6-0 before knocking off German Carina Witthoeft 6-1, 6-1 to gain a spot in the main draw.

After the suspension of play midway through the match, Aiava came back firing to knock off fellow qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a shock three-set victory 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The 2016 Australian U18 champion came from nowhere to make her big break and has attracted the attention of Aussie tennis fans with 2,000 turning up for her meeting with Mattek-Sands.

There will be even more eyes on her and how she handles the pressure against the world No.9 will be the big question. So far she has been cool, calm and collected in her journey to the Aussie Open and will be better for her meeting with one of the best players on the WTA Tour.

On paper, Kuznetsova has it all on the world No.387.

She enjoyed a comfortable win over Louisa Chirico in the first round 6-2, 6-4. It came after a semifinal loss to Dominika Cibulkova, ending her 2016 campaign at the WTA Championships 1-6, 7-6, 6-4.

Kuznetsova has plenty of experience on her opponent, having won at Flushing Meadows in 2004 and Roland Garros in 2009.

Aiava has never come up against the two-time grand slam champion. The winner will progress to the quarter-finals against world No.7 Garbine Muguruza.

Prediction

Aiava will get plenty out of her match with the world No.9, however she won’t be able to get past her much more experienced opponent.

Kuznetsova in straight sets.

Join The Roar from around 1:30pm (AEDT) for live coverage following the completion of the men’s doubles between Australia’s Sam Groth and Chris Guccione, and third seed Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram.

Be sure to drop a comment in the box below if you’re watching the match.