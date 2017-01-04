Jay Lenton lets loose in stumping bonanza

It is the 15th over. An experienced Englishman, called one of the best players of spin, takes guard.

He has been there for a while, nudging and pushing here and there while looking for the odd boundary. In a T-20 innings, this is the business end. This is where it all happens.

A 20-run over, a two-wicket maiden, a quick throw from long-off and it all changes. You are made to pay for it. And now, he looks in a mood to make you pay.

The bowler is a rookie in comparison. Although he has had a good day, you sense it might soon be over. After all, more batsmen fancy their chances of clearing the ropes against a spinner.

The batsman here thinks the same. He charges towards the bowler. Looking to clear the offside, he finds the ball is much wider and faster than he had anticipated. He misses it.

The batsman turns around, as quick as he could. You think he has a chance. He doesn’t. This new wicketkeeper – too tall for his trade – does a fine piece of work. He goes back a bit, neatly collects the ball and the LED bails flash in a jiffy.

Ian bell st Lenton b Green 45(38).

A new man, a veteran, walks in. Recently axed from the Test side, he hasn’t got a fair chance to bat up until now in the tournament. 2, 1, 1 in the previous matches doesn’t reflect well on a batsman averaging above 60 in Test cricket.

He lunges in, feeling for the ball as it passes his bat. The wicketkeeper is at it again – he appeals for a stumping. However, on this occasion the batsman is back in time. Not out is the call.

The next ball, the batsman tries a sweep. He skids, his back leg turning awkwardly and is out of the crease. The wicketkeeper, Jay Lenton, starts appealing for a catch.

He is so excited, jumping up and down, he belatedly sees the batsman short of his crease. As an afterthought, he dislodges the bails.

The batsman, Adam Voges is not out – there is no bat involved and he puts his glove back in at just the right time.

You don’t expect to see three stumpings being attempted – one successful – on three consecutive balls every day. This too happened in a T20 match and those too by a wicketkeeper making his debut.

It’s the last over now. On the second last ball of the over, the batsman is in a bid to hit the ball out of the ground is only able to put it through to midwicket on a bounce.

This being the last over, the batsmen scampered for the second run. The throw comes to the keeper at an awkward height, well above the stumps.

Just when you think Lenton might not even be able to collect the ball, he does the unthinkable.

He jumps, both legs in the air, swaying in opposite directions, and does a fine job in collecting the ball. His athleticism is again at display for everyone to see.

It seems Jay Lenton, the 26-year old New South Wales player, who made his bow against Perth Scorchers on the first day of 2017 could be a star in the making.

In only his first game replacing another youngster Jake Doran, Lenton has impressed the players and onlookers alike.

Later when he came on to bat, the youngster looked at ease on the big stage. While his 16 off 14 balls wasn’t enough for his team, it did show the potential that Lenton might unleash later in the BBL 2016-17, particularly when we consider the six he hit off Andrew Tye.

Eoin Morgan, England’s limited overs captain, also a teammate of Lenton at the Sydney Thunder, is full of praise for the young man.

In a conversation with the commentators during the match, Morgan admits to being impressed by the left-hander, having first played with him in the practice game.

Morgan further adds that Lenton is a good hitter of the ball, especially in the V, an evidence of which was visible in the match.

Getting praised from the English captain, one of the premier batsmen in limited overs cricket is not an easy task.

It would be interesting to see what Lenton is on to in the next few games for the Thunder. Sydney Thunders, champions of the last year are not having the greatest of times this year.

It seems the shoes of Michael Hussey and Jacques Kallis have proved to be too big to fill, the duo having retired last season.

Even their prolific southpaw Usman Khwaja, who is on national duty, is being dearly missed as well. Having lost all the games so far in the tournament, Thunders do need someone to put their hand up. Could Lenton be the man?

The next few weeks will surely answer it.