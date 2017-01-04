Matt Renshaw basking in maiden Test ton glory

Australia opener Matt Renshaw is used to saluting father Ian and mum Alison when he celebrates a century.

It was a simple enough task when playing grade cricket in Brisbane for Toombul, or even in Sheffield Shield matches at the Gabba.

But it became a more challenging proposition at the SCG on Tuesday, when a crowd of 30,305 watched Renshaw compile his maiden Test century.

“I couldn’t find them. I didn’t know where they were sitting. I generally like to play ‘where’s dad?’ during Shield matches,” Renshaw said.

“Because he always walks around and you can never find him.

“I was trying to look for him, but I just couldn’t (find him).

“It was a great experience … I just had a quick chat to them and they were smiling ear to ear. It’s a pretty good experience.”

Renshaw will seek to convert his maiden Test hundred into a double-ton on Wednesday, when Australia resume at 3-365 on day two of their third Test against Pakistan.

Renshaw is 167 not out, having scored just 21 runs in the opening session of the match then almost doubled his tally after tea on Tuesday.

The timely knock from the 20-year-old came in his fourth Test, Australia’s final match in the whites before they depart for a four-Test tour of India next month.

Shaun Marsh, who opened alongside David Warner at the start of this summer, has recently returned from a broken finger and is almost certain to be picked in the touring party for India.

It was expected to be a tight selection battle between Renshaw and Marsh, but the former could now rightly feel aggrieved if dropped in February.

“I felt pretty good coming in. I didn’t really know that I was going to (or not going to) miss out on India, so it didn’t really come into my head too much,” Renshaw said.

“You go into every game and try to do as well as you can, but I probably wasn’t expecting to be this score tonight.

“It (India) should be a good experience if I’m selected, but we’ve got a Test match to win and I’ve got to keep batting tomorrow morning. I’m trying to concentrate on that at the moment.”