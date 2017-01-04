Robbie Kruse set for move to China

Victory down the Jets in entertaining 4-2 win

Socceroos forward Robbie Kruse is set to join the growing list of international players moving to China after telling Bayer Leverkusen he wants out.

The German Bundesliga club won’t stand in his way amid reports he is in talks to join Liaoning Whowin in the lucrative Chinese Super League.

Kruse’s agent has confirmed to Leverkusen he is looking to continue his career elsewhere after limited game time at the club this season.

“He has a good character. We won’t put stones in his way,” club boss Michael Schade told express.de.

The 28-year-old Kruse has made three appearances for Leverkusen this season, including coming off the bench in last month’s 3-0 win over Monaco in the Champions League. But he has not made an appearance in the Bundesliga.

He has a total of 34 appearances for the club in an injury-interrupted stay since joining in 2013.

Kruse, who has 48 caps for the Socceroos, will join fellow Australians Dario Vidosic and Michael Thwaite at Liaoning Whowin if the transfer is done.

The midfielder could line up against Argentina star Carlos Tevez in China, who joined Shanghai Shenhua from Boca Juniors in a big-money move, and Brazilian Oscar, who left English Premier League side Chelsea for Shanghai SIPG.

Other recent arrivals in China include Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian), Italy striker Graziano Pelle (Shandong Luneng) and Argentine Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei China Fortune).