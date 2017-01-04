Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars: Big Bash League live scores, blog

The Sydney Thunder have officially entered the last chance saloon, with their match against the Melbourne Stars tonight their final hope of reviving a BBL06 campaign that is currently on life support. Join The Roar from 7.10pm (AEDT) for all the live scores and analysis from Spotless Stadium.



Four straight losses to start their season has left the 2015/16 champs in a dire situation, and with only four games to play before the finals, there is precious little time to go about turning it around.

Pat Cummins has been a lone bright spot for the Thunder all season as the youngster impresses with the ball and, more surprisingly, with the bat to rank among this year’s biggest surprise packets.

Debutant wicketkeeper Jay Lenton was also impressive in the side’s loss to the Perth Scorchers, with his tidy glovework behind the stumps matched by his obvious talent with the bat.

This match will be English import Eoin Morgan’s last game for the Thunder before he departs for ODI duties, and the hard-hitting left-hander will want to leave a final mark on BBL06 before fellow English batsman James Vince replaces him on the Thunder roster.

The Melbourne Stars looked to be once again headed for finals following their comprehensive victory over the Hobart Hurricanes to kick off their campaign, but a disappointing display in their New Year’s Day clash with the Melbourne Renegades has thrown the cat among the pigeons.

While the majority of their batsmen managed to get starts against the Renegades, the fact that only Luke Wright and James Faulkner were able to get to 20 will have frustrated the Stars’ brains trust, especially given the plethora of talent the team has at its disposal.

Glenn Maxwell was out cheaply after a surprise elevation to open the batting, and with Rob Quiney still absent through injury, “the Big Show” will want a repeat of his heroics against the Hurricanes to give his team the best chance of victory.

Prediction

The Thunder have missed the experience and class of Jacques Kallis and Michael Hussey dearly this season, and the Stars have the batting power to finally put their 2015/16 Big Final conquerors out of their misery in season 2016/17.

With James Faulkner, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, and possibly Scott Boland as well, likely to feature in Australia’s ODI series in a few weeks, the Stars will want to nab as many wins as possible while they have a full-strength side at their disposal.

Can that trio lead the Stars to victory number two in BBL06? Or will Shane Watson’s men finally click and keep their season mathematically alive?

Join The Roar for live coverage, scores and details from 7.10pm AEDT, and remember to leave a comment in the section below.