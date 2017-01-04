Could Thunderball be football’s answer to Twenty20 cricket?

The Wanderers celebrate Brendan Santalab's goal during the round 9 A-League match between the Central Coast Mariners and the Western Sydney Wanderers at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

T20 cricket has been stealing the A-League’s thunder over the summer and there’s nothing the A-League can do about it.

So if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.

Instead of stagnating in the ratings with 11-a-side, why not make up a new format?

Let’s take a few rules from other forms of the game and apply them to a full-size pitch.

Futsal, five-a-side, six-a-side, beach soccer and arena soccer all have rules that could be applied to a new form of the game. Maybe it could be called Thunderball.

Reduce the number of players to eight-a-side.

Drop the offside rule and replace it with a shooting D or semi-circle like five-a-side.

Bring in hot substitutions to keep players fresh and the pace of the game high.

Have a timekeeper to prevent time wasting.

Divide the game into 15 minute quarters and add music and lighting effects like arena soccer. Loud commentary in Spanish over the PA system would also help.

Bring in Samba dancers like they have in beach soccer.

If the scores are level at full time throw in all the spare balls from around the outside of the pitch for five minutes of multi-ball like Jimeoin has suggested.

If you have any doubt about the changes I’ve suggested just check out the video below. Now just imagine that kind of experience at ANZ during the Sydney derby!

A new tournament?

Once these changes are made we could have a pause in the A-League and have a short tournament of 16 teams during the Big Bash season. A group stage with four teams in each followed by knockout rounds. It’ll be an absolute goal fest.

The purists will hate it but the casual fans will love it, just like T20.

I think it should take off quite well, don’t you?