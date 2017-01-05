Aussie youngster proves old-school openers have their merits

Earlier this week it was announced that the sales of vinyl records are at their highest for 25 years.

In excess of three million LPs were purchased in UK stores in 2016 as an old staple made a triumphant return to favour.

Retro culture has been around for a while – the desire to revisit old habits and trends occupying a corner of the market that has always existed – but there are some elements you feel are on their way out, nostalgia or no nostalgia.

It was not too long ago that I commented on the retirement of Chris Rogers as being another link to the past being severed; of a more traditional way of playing the game being eroded that bit further as haste and impatience continues to wage war on measure and restraint.

The rise and rise of Twenty20 isn’t stopping anytime yet – that is cricket circa 2017 whether you like it or not – but there is a vinyl-esque revolution taking place as we speak.

The emergence of Haseeb Hameed on England’s recent underwhelming tour of India and Matthew Renshaw’s impressive start to his Test career for a resurgent Australia will have warmed the souls of those fearing graft and attrition were going the way of the coal mine.

Opening batting as it was meant to be, or at least as it always has been, serves a valuable purpose and you would be hard pushed to argue that both sides don’t have a far more solid look about them with the aforementioned pair in situ.

England’s search for Alastair Cook’s partner has mainly been one of instant eye-opening being followed by head-shaking as, in no particular order, Nick Compton, Sam Robson, Adam Lyth, Ben Duckett and Alex Hales have all come and gone with their methods being found wanting at the highest level.

Hameed has only had three outings to date, and perhaps a definitive judgement should be delayed until he has had a run of games, but so far all the right boxes have been ticked.

Technically he looks nice and tight – compare the way he defends, a factor which is all too often overlooked, to the skittish style of Duckett for example – and doesn’t appear to get flustered.

His range of scoring shot is relatively limited but there is no searching for an unnecessary gear, which is an admirable trait when all around are operating at a higher speed.

Watching Renshaw in action on the first day in Sydney, strolling along while David Warner was in fast forward at the other end, provided evidence of a maturity which Australia should be grateful they’ve managed to find.

That he barely had a run to his name when Warner motored to three figures is irrelevant; that he passed his partner’s score a good few hours later even less so.

Apologies for succumbing to the use of cliché but it really isn’t how but how many.

When Imran Khan breached his defences on the second morning, the Queenslander, just 16 shy of a double century, had more than done his job and if this is a sign of things to come then nobody should be complaining.

As with his English counterpart, Renshaw can defend, puts his head down and is never going to be, to use modern parlance, a 360-degree batsman.

Although some see that as a flaw, it is anything but.

If England want to reverse their downturn in Test fortunes around then Hameed, and the serenity he brings, will have a key part to play.

If Australia want their decent run of form to be maintained then Renshaw, with his steadfast commitment to crease occupation, can do the same.

It is no coincidence a more stable top order has led to better results and while it is quite right to marvel at Warner’s fireworks, sometimes the old ways have merit.

So if you’re listening, England and Australia selectors, please leave these two to it.