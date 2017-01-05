Australia vs Pakistan: Test cricket live scores, blog, 3rd Test – Day 3

Peter Handscomb’s second century saw Australia pile on the pain for Pakistan, but a 120-run partnership between Azhar Ali and Younis Khan has stalled the hosts’ rampage. Follow the action of Day 3 of the third Test from 10:30am (AEDT) on The Roar.

With Pakistan in the precarious position of 6/2, the Australians would have harboured thoughts of repeating their bowling heroics from the previous match.

Instead, they encountered the first signs of resistance in the New Year’s Test.

On a flat Sydney pitch, where there is little help for the bowlers in the form of swing, seam or spin, resolute opener Azhar Ali found support in under duress superstar Younis Khan.

Aided by some uncharacteristically sloppy fielding from the Australians – especially from vice-captain David Warner, who missed two run outs in addition to a tough dropped catch – Pakistan were able to mitigate the loss of two early wickets.

Earlier in the day, Australia resumed their first innings at 3/365. Opener Matt Renshaw narrowly missed out on a historic double century after chopping on to his stumps chasing a delivery wide outside off for a meticulously constructed 184.

Despite the youngster’s early dismissal, Handscomb and debutant Hilton Cartwright took the total well past 450, the former continuing a dream start to his Test career, showcasing a formidable defence and an excellent temperament.

The Zimbabwean-born Cartwright also displayed promise, stroking his first ball through the covers for a boundary on his way to a solid 37.

Despite an improved bowling performance on Day 2, Pakistan’s effort in the field left a lot to be desired.

Multiple dropped catches and comical misfields ill-befitting a top-ranked Test nation helped fatten an already robust score, as Australia declared half an hour prior to the tea break at 538/8.

Much as in Melbourne, the body language and fielding effort proved a pre-cursor to Pakistan’s mini batting collapse.

In just the fourth over, paceman Josh Hazlewood had first-gamer Sharjeel Khan caught at first slip, and just three balls later the hapless Babar Azam was trapped plumb in front.

However, half-centuries to both Azhar and Younis have steadied the ship. But with over 200 runs still needed to avoid the follow-on, the visitors are by no means out of danger.

Still, with two established gritty batsmen at the crease on a flat pitch, for the first time in the third Test Pakistan have a little momentum on their side.