BBL06: The make-or-break block wrap

The third block of games in BBL06 was the point in the season where teams made their move – or at least it should have been.

You won’t win the title in this block of games, but you could definitely lose it, and it’s fair to say some seasons are now on the line.

But we’ve also seen a few teams strengthen and even enhance their playoff chances. And that should make things interesting in the next block of games, when players drop in and out on ODI duty.

Sunday: Melbourne Renegades 4/171 defeated Melbourne Stars 9/151 (target 159, D/L adjusted) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

They were better prepared this time, the MCG told us, and that was good to know because it was another huge Melbourne derby crowd: 71,162 – bigger than any day of the Boxing Day Test last week.

The first of two surprises for the night was red Melbourne opening the batting with West Indian spinner Sunil Narine; the second surprise was that Narine bats like Brian bloody Lara! In nearly 200 T20 games, Narine’s batting average is in the low-11s – hardly a compelling case for promotion up the order. But out he came, and in making 21 from 13 balls played some of the nicest shots we’ve seen this summer.

Reckon Sunil will get another crack in the top order soon enough.

Green Melbourne got Renegades skipper Aaron Finch reasonably cheaply, and that always helps, but Cameron White and Tom Cooper added 72 for the fourth wicket, which allowed red Melbourne to post 171. And that suddenly looked a long way away for the Stars when they lost Glenn Maxwell and Kevin Pietersen inside the first three overs.

As if it hasn’t rained enough at the MCG in the last week, Messrs Duckworth and Lewis issued the Stars a revised target of 159 to win from 18 overs, but not even the greatest super computers in the world can cater for three run-outs in an over, a feat the Stars managed in the 17th. Also, Brad Hogg is still bamboozling 20-year-olds.

Stat of the match: Tom Cooper has bowled the first over in all three Renegades games in BBL06, and has been super-useful every time: 1/4 vs Sydney Thunder, 0/4 vs Adelaide, and 1/5 vs the Stars, including another wacky Maxwell dismissal.

Unanswerable question: has there been a longer BBL over than Chris Tremain’s third, the 14th of the innings? It took nine minutes all up, meaning Channel Ten missed at least one and maybe two ad breaks!

Sunday: Perth Scorchers 4/177 defeated Sydney Thunder 8/127 at the WACA, Perth

20,000-plus people sat around baking in the Perth sun while Chris Tremain’s over in Melbourne finished, and when they finally got underway half an hour late, they were treated to an Ian Bell masterclass on driving over the infield as the classy Englishman top-scored with 45.

Some Mitch Marsh fireworks at the end of the innings – with Ashton Turner in support – pushed the Scorchers out to a more than useful total, with no score above 170 chased down at the WACA in the last four seasons.

And it was plenty, because the Thunder fell in several top-order heaps, to be 3/19 and later 6/50. Pat Cummins did his best again to add some respectability to the total – he’s the Thunder’s leading run-scorer this season – but it’s a bit hard to do that when there’s nothing left.

Stat of the match: Thunder tweaker Chris Green’s four overs, 1/21, sounds pretty good on its own, but when you consider he bowled the seventh and ninth overs to Bell and Michael Klinger when they were going, and then the 12th and 15th when Mitch Marsh was getting set, to not concede a single boundary at all is extraordinary.

Monday: Adelaide Strikers 143 Hobart Hurricanes at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Having lodged their first points of the competition on New Year’s Eve, the Strikers desperately needed to follow that up with another good result in Hobart.

But aside from Brad Hodge and Ben Dunk, there really wasn’t a lot of runs coming from the Strikers. They slumped to 3/49 before Hodge came in, and then lost their last six wickets for just 14 when they really should’ve been accelerating. Dan Christian flicked the wrecking mode on the ball, taking three top-order wickets and two more at the end of the Adelaide innings.

A good start was all that Hobart needed in the run-chase, and Tim Paine and Darcy Short’s opening stand of 105 was exactly that.

Importantly, Kumar Sangakkara found a bit of form, which hadn’t been evident in the first few games. A comfortable win for Hobart in the end, and Adelaide… well they’ve got a bit of work to do from here.

Stat of the match: Sean Abbott’s 5/16 last Saturday were the best BBL figures in yonks, but they lasted just two nights! Christian’s 5/14 is now the second-best BBL figures ever, and it kind of begs the…

Unanswerable question: why on Earth hadn’t Christian bowled in Hobart’s previous three games?

Tuesday: Brisbane Heat 6/186 lost to Sydney Sixers 7/191 at the Gabba, Brisbane

Well, it was bound to happen. After three games of ‘Lynnsanity’ and Brendon ‘Baz’ McCullum playing the support act, the Heat found themselves having to build a total with their two main bruisers of white leather and stadium roofs already in the shed.

A 33-ball 51* from the Joe Burns was the difference between Brisbane posting 186 and something in the mid-160s as looked likely, and though the total ended up higher than it might, it confirmed concerns about their depth. And worse, they would have to try and defend that.

If there was a side who they’d be able to defend it against, the Sixers would be toward the top of the list (maybe only below the Thunder), because their batting depth isn’t great either. Dan Hughes made a very polished 85 from 55 balls through, and that was enough to build around.

Brad Haddin gave us a reminder of everything we loved and hated about his batting at international level, and though they wobbled in the last over, the three-wicket win was comfortable enough.

Stat of the match: Nick Buchanan’s first BBL wicket (3-0-29-1) came more than five years after he first debuted for the Heat, having overcome a horror injury spell with included, among other things, a hip broken while bowling. In commentary, Andrew Symonds told us Buchanan has battled “everything from flat feet to dandruff”.

Wednesday: Melbourne Stars 8/166 lost to Sydney Thunder 4/168 at the Sydney Showground

Where there’s life there’s hope for the Thunder, after a last-ball straight six from Eoin Morgan notched green Sydney’s first win of BBL06.

The Thunder needed 26 from the last two overs, and 16 from the last alone. A Pat Cummins six gave them a sniff, before Morgan smashed the last ball and began the celebrations before the ball had reached the non-striker’s end.

Green Melbourne got off to a handy start in their innings, with Glenn Maxwell, Luke Wright, and David Hussey all pushing the score along nicely. Kevin Pietersen was the main contributor for the Stars again, with 60 off 37 rocks, and his wicket would prove to be crucial. Falling to an outstanding Shane Watson caught-and-bowled – considering what he dropped last week – in the 16th over, Pietersen’s wicket was the difference between the Thunder chasing 167 and 190. Watson’s comeback with the ball continues nicely, taking 3/23.

An innings-break downpour threatened to affect the game, and there’s no doubt a D/L adjustment would’ve benefitted the home side. No time was lost, but the game threatened to get away from the Thunder after they slumped to 3/43 in the sixth. Morgan and Ben Rohrer added 41 for the fourth wicket to right the ship, before Morgan and Cummins’ (22*) unbeaten stand of 84 got the home side… well, home.

Stat of the match: the Stars were the 14th team to be sent in after losing the toss this season, including the last nine straight. Clearly, teams are preferring to chase in BBL06, after the split last summer was much closer to 50-50.

Of the 14 teams electing to bowl first, only seven have won so far, with nine teams overall winning after bowling first.

Bonus stat: decent farewell innings from Eoin Morgan, now off to India to join the England ODI side…

Morgan: 71* (52, 5×4 3×6) First 32 balls: •1•••1••4••••2•1•1111••1•1•12221 – 23 runs Last 20 balls 46•214141411112•6126 – 48 runs#BBL06 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 4, 2017

BBL06 table after Game 16

Scorchers 6, Heat 6, Sixers 6, Renegades 4; Hurricanes 4, Stars 2; Strikers 2, Thunder 2.

Next block of games

Thursday – Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat; the WACA, Perth

Friday – Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes; Adelaide Oval

Saturday – Melbourne derby return leg; Docklands, Melbourne

Sunday – Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder; Bellerive Oval, Hobart