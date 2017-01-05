Chris Gayle celebrates ‘Don’t Blush Baby’

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

A year on from the “Don’t Blush Baby” controversy, West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle has posted a bizarre video on social media and told Australia to “lighten the —– up”.

The powerful batsman posted a video on Instagram and a tweet which alluded to comments made to then-Channel 10 host Mel McLaughlin.

Gayle caused a stir exactly a year ago when McLaughlin interviewed him after a Melbourne Renegades BBL game.

He asked McLaughlin whether she would be interested in getting a drink with him and then said “don’t blush baby” when she became noticeably uncomfortable with his antics.

He was later fined $10,000 over the incident.

In the anniversary video Gayle can be seen in suggestive poses and simulating sex acts with a street dancer at a carnival.

The dancer at times appears uncomfortable with his actions.

His tweet which accompanied a link to the Instagram video read: “4th jan officially 1 year anniversary #DontBlushBaby – Australia lighten the —– (spelt with a ‘ph) up!!! …”