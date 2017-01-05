Confirmed: Dates announced for Australia’s tour of South Africa

Cricket South Africa have confirmed the dates and venues for Australia’s four-Test tour of the country, to be held in early 2018.

The Aussies will begin their tour with a three-day warm-up match against an invitational XI at Sahara Park on February 22, before the Test series gets underway on March 1 at Kingsmead in Durban.

The remaining Tests will then be played in Port Elizabeth, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Remarkably, for two sides who have almost constantly been among cricket’s finest, the tour will be the first series of four or more Tests between Australia and the Proteas since South Africa’s reintroduction to international sport.

The last time the two sides played such a long series was in 1969-70, when an Australian side captained by Bill Lawry was demolished by a Proteas line-up boasting the likes of Barry Richards, Graeme Pollock and Mike Proctor.

South Africa swept that series 4-0, but it remains the last time the Proteas have prevailed over Australia in a Test series on home soil.

“Since unification in 1991, this will be the first time the two countries will compete in a four-match Test series,” CSA boss Haroon Lorgat said.

“This will add to the significance of the Test series and will offer us a perfect opportunity to finally win a Test series at home against the formidable Aussies.”

The series will also offer Australia the chance for revenge, having been bettered by South Africa on home soil late last year. Despite missing key players Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, the Proteas won the first two Tests of that series easily, before the hosts salvaged some sort of pride by winning the third and final match with a revamped side.

The last time Australia toured South Africa was in 2014, when they claimed the Test series thanks to an inspired spell of bowling from Ryan Harris on Day 5 of the final Test.

With the series squared at one apiece and the Proteas hanging on for the draw, Harris removed Steyn and Morne Morkel in the space of three balls to hand Australia victory.

Australia’s tour of South Africa 2018

February 22-24: tour match vs SA Invitational XI, Sahara Park, Benoni

March 1-5: first Test, Kingsmead, Durban

March 9-13: second Test, St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth

March 22-26: third Test, Newlands, Cape Town

March 30-April 3: fourth Test, Wanderers, Johannesburg